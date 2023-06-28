‘Survivor’ Alum Launches Coconut Whiskey

LOS ANGELES – Watertown Whiskey, an LA-based whiskey brand, announces the launch of its first-ever coconut whiskey product, the only one on the market. Just in time for summer, the brand-new Watertown Whiskey encourages consumers to escape the ordinary by providing a 73-proof premium low-sugar whiskey that offers a lively, tropical coconut flavor.

The inspiration for a coconut whiskey came from Co-Founder Mikey Bortone’s time as a participant on Survivor: Micronesia, also known as Fans vs. Favorites. Living on a remote island, Bortone and his cast mates had little to eat or drink other than coconuts. Since then, he has always enjoyed the refreshing taste of coconut and his go-to cocktail became coconut water and whiskey. Now, he is bringing his signature drink to life with Watertown Whiskey.

“I’m excited to introduce the best coconut whiskey to hit the shelves nationwide. Shoot it or sip it – Watertown Whiskey is a refreshing, low-sugar and flavor-packed whiskey that can be served straight up or in mixed drinks,” says Mikey Bortone, CEO and co-founder of Watertown Whiskey. “We developed a unique blend of traditional rye and revitalizing coconut flavors to create a taste of paradise that you can enjoy with friends or family, whether you’re out at an event or having a nightcap at home. This will become every whiskey drinker’s go-to brand.”

Bortone created Watertown Whiskey alongside his longtime friends and co-founders Steve Cicarelli and Mark O’Donnell. The name pays homage to their hometown of Watertown, Massachusetts. As experienced executives with a knack for innovation, they saw an opportunity in the spirits market for a refreshing, low-sugar coconut whiskey that doesn’t compromise on taste. After several rounds of taste-testing and getting the flavor “just right,” Watertown Whiskey is hitting the shelves this month.

Watertown Whiskey is distilled and bottled in Palm Springs County, California. Consumers can now purchase the product locally in select retailers and online nationwide. The 350mL bottle costs $34.99 plus tax.

For more information on upcoming whiskey tasting events and to place your order, visit WatertownWhiskey.com.

About Watertown Whiskey

For More Information:

