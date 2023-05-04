Tamworth Distilling Develops World’s First Wearable and Drinkable Perfume Gin: Sylvan Mist

TAMWORTH, N.H.— Near Tamworth, a quaint town at the foothills of the White Mountain, lies a rural a distillery home to a rippling river that murmurs softly in response to the trees that whisper along its bank. Distiller and Botanical Chemist, Matt Power, can be found bathing in the scents and sounds of the forest, as he carefully forages for Balsam Fir tips, clover, wild violets, native juniper, and more, for his newest gin innovation. Meet Tamworth Garden SYLVAN MIST, an enchanting gin atomizer that goes well beyond the glass. This consumable cocktail garnish branches between both scent and spirit as a wearable woodsy unisex fragrance and cocktail modifier.

Birthed from two years of research of development, this high-density aromatic gin and perfume is a world first and is presented in a 100 ml glass bottle with an atomizer spray pump and gorgeous gold hardware. The limited-edition cocktail garnish and alluring scent is presented in a luxurious turquoise gift box and is available beginning May 12 for $80, while supplies last (75.5% ABV) exclusively at Tamworth Distilling and Seelbachs.com.

“Here at Tamworth, the stories we tell are the spirits we create. We have gained quite a reputation for the bold experimentation of the whiskies within our House of Tamworth line, so we applied this same sense of wonder to our world of our gins,” said Steven Grasse, Tamworth Distilling owner. “We’re telling the story of our local flora in the form of the most floral spirit possible: gin. SYLVAN MIST sings the song of the flowers and the forest as both a gin mist and perfume. It’s an unfolding bouquet, adorned with Balsam Fir, German chamomile, grapefruit, violet leaf, Boronia flower, and juniper.”

Perfume has been around since the time of the Ancient Egyptians. The pursuit of perfume is what led to the invention of the distillation process by the Persians, which in turn opened the door to the creation of spirits. This fascinating history is what intrigued the Tamworth Distilling team to making an edible perfume, which was no easy feat! There were several challenges in making a gin that is a food-grade perfume. The ingredients were sourced as all-natural, essential oils infused in a very high proof alcohol to achieve the very high flavor density of a perfume gin. This is a true perfume, made the way perfumes are made with traditional ingredients such Boronia flower, one of the priciest fragrance materials in the world, and described as reminiscent of raspberry, apricot, violet, and yellow freesia.

The flavor profile boasts sunny boreal forest, fresh cut grass, violets, kiwi skin, and honeydew melon. The assembly of boronia flower and violet leaf establish the base structure of a classic perfume. While more masculine fractions of balsam fir and citrus rind contribute weight and ground the base notes. Chamomile flowers round out the brightness, offering mellow soft, top notes. The “Sylvan” name is a nod to the Latin word, sylva, meaning “wood” or “forest,” and the related Sylvanus is the name of the Roman god of the woods and fields—a deity sometimes identified with the Greek god Pan. These words gave rise to English sylvan in the 16th century.

The team at Tamworth Distilling are passionate outdoor enthusiasts and the wilderness surrounding the facility in Tamworth, New Hampshire, is a major source of inspiration for the new products. Recent releases have included viral sensation Crab Trapper Whiskey, Deer Slayer, Eau De Musc, and more.

“Designed as the ultimate accessory, Sylvan Mist can be layered on a cocktail just like perfume is applied as the finishing touch to a sultry outfit for the perfect night out,” said Power.

About Tamworth Distilling

Tamworth Distilling is a craft distillery, founded and owned by liquor brand savant Steven Grasse, that focuses on creating truly one-of-a-kind, small-batch spirits that reflect the flora and fauna of lush Tamworth, New Hampshire. All ingredients used in the production of spirits are farmed or foraged within 150 miles of the distillery. In addition to showcasing local and natural ingredients, the brand highlights prominent historical American events, figures, and notable geography; including figures such as Henry David Thoreau, and landmarks including New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain.

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators ­– from Henry James and E.E. Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. Grasse set up his distillery in accordance with the land around it, not against it. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pulls its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere, their recipes from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below. The distillery has recently been celebrated by FOOD & WINE as a 2023 Drinks Innovator of the Year.

https://shop.tamworthdistilling.com/product/-pre-order-tamworth-garden-sylvan-mist-gin-100ml/1494?cs=true&cst=custom