Tattersall Distilling Launches Kernza Perennial Grain Whiskey

RIVER FALLS, Wis.– Sustainably-minded craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced the launch of its Kernza Perennial Grain Whiskey, distilled from 100% Kernza. This release has taken more than three years to come to life and was made in collaboration with the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative and The Land Institute. Tattersall’s whiskey joins just a handful of Kernza-based spirits available in the U.S. debuting this Earth Day.

“There is a massive community of people that have been working for a very long time to bring perennial grains such as Kernza to a commercially viable state, and they are making massive strides every year,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “We were fortunate enough to be brought into the folds by the Forever Green Initiative and jumped at the opportunity to get involved. We had no idea how truly unique a Kernza whiskey would turn out, but we can’t wait for people to try it. Hopefully, it will lead to more experimentation across the industry with this game-changing grain.”

Tattersall Kernza Whiskey is a big step forward in the world of sustainable spirits. Being a perennial grain, Kernza does not need to be replanted each year, drastically improving soil health, water quality and drawing carbon out of the atmosphere. Its deep root system is also incredibly adept at dealing with droughts. With the largest solar array of any distillery in the country and a water reclamation system that decreases water usage in signature spirits by more than 40 percent, Tattersall continues to produce some of the most sustainable spirits on the market.

“Perennial grains like Kernza have a place in our glasses and on our farms,” says Tessa Peters, Director of Crop Stewardship at The Land Institute. “The true power of perennial grain agriculture to help regenerate our soil, water, and climate will only be realized when grown at scale by farmers and utilized by sustainably minded producers like Tattersall Distilling.”

Tattersall’s Kernza Perennial Grain Whiskey has been aged for three years in virgin charred oak. It has notes of red fruits, grapes and a nutty undertone.

Product specs include:

45 proof / 90% abv

750 ml bottles

MSRP $80

Kernza Perennial Grain Whiskey will be available in limited quantities in select retail stores this Earth Day. It’s currently available for pre-order nationally via Solo Vino Wines.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years.

About The Land Institute

The Land Institute co-leads the global movement for perennial, diverse, regenerative grain agriculture at a scale that matches the enormity of the intertwined climate, water, and food security crises. An independent 501c3 nonprofit scientific research institute founded in 1976, the organization seeks to reconcile the human economy with nature’s economy, starting with food. Its transdisciplinary team of scientists and global partners are developing new perennial grain crops, like Kernza, and diverse cropping systems that function within nature’s limits and researching the social transformation required for a just, perennial human future.

About University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative

The Forever Green Initiative is a crop research platform within the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota. It is focused on developing and improving winter-hardy annual and perennial crops that protect soil and water while driving new economic opportunities for growers, industry and communities across Minnesota.The Forever Green Initiative’s portfolio includes over 15 crops, each supported by a multidisciplinary team that may include expertise in the areas of genomics, breeding, agronomics, natural resource sciences, food science, sociology, economics and commercialization. This collaborative effort draws on additional expertise from the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS), Center for Integrated Natural Resources and Agricultural Management (CINRAM), and the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture (MISA); with major funding support from the Minnesota Legislature, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and USDA NIFA.

For More Information:

https://tattersall-kernza-whisky.square.site/product/tattersall-kernza-whisky/21390?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false