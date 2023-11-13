Tattersall Distilling Releases its New Bottled Cocktail, Brandy Old Fashioned

Acclaimed Midwest craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, announced the launch of its newest ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, Brandy Old Fashioned, launching later this month. Paying tribute to thenewly declared state cocktail of Wisconsin, Tattersall’s Brandy Old Fashioned swaps out its rye whiskey for brandy and can be poured sweet or sour for the perfect Wisconsin staple.

“Similar to our Old Fashioned in Minnesota, our Brandy Old Fashioned has been our most popular drink on our menu since day one in River Falls,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “After two years of being asked to bottle the cocktail so guests could enjoy it at home, we’re incredibly excited to now be able to share it beyond our walls.”

An ode to Wisconsin’s heritage, the drink dates back to World War II when brandy became popular in cocktails throughout the state. Over the years, it evolved as brandy replaced whiskey and the addition of muddled fruit created a sweeter take on the classic Old Fashioned. Tattersall’s version is a blend of its signature brandy, sour cherry, orange and cranberry liqueurs and a touch of housemade bitters, now in a ready-to-drink bottle. Tattersall leaves it up to the drinker to decide whether to top it with sweet or sour soda and recommends serving it with a cherry and orange slice.

Product specs include

750ml bottles

70 proof, 30% ABV

SRP $34.99

This release marks Tattersall’s seventh bottled cocktail, arriving just in time for the holiday season for cocktail enthusiasts, entertaining and gifting. Tattersall’s Brandy Old Fashioned will be available at Tattersall’s River Falls distillery in the coming weeks.

About Tattersall Distilling:

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four years.

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/