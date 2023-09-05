Tepache Sazón Launches in Arizona

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Though Tepache, a fermented beverage made from tropical fruit, has had a long-standing history in Mexico, it’s been relatively unknown in the US. Tepache Sazón, a new expression of this traditional Mexican beverage, aims to change this and introduce US drinkers to this refreshing beverage. Initially launched in a few select markets in June, courtesy of importer Back Bar Project, Tepache Sazón arrives in Arizona today.

Tepache dates back to the Aztecs and brewed for everyday occasions and larger festivals by home cooks, street cart vendors, chefs, and beyond. There’s no “official” recipe, but it always starts with perfectly ripe fruit – usually pineapples – and mixes in herbs, botanicals and a small amount of sugar. You’ll find different styles as you travel from region to region, and communities take pride in connecting their very own interpretation with the best ingredients of the season.

Tepache Sazón takes part in this tradition from its home in San Pancho, Nayarit in Mexico’s Pacific Coast using only three natural ingredients: sweet, locally sourced pineapples, piloncillo (or raw cane sugar), and canela, a complex, flavorful cinnamon commonly in Mexican cooking. The pineapple fields are located only 50 kilometers from the tepacheria, the only production facility of its kind in the region. After the super-sweet fruits go through a fermentation process, they are combined with the raw brown sugar, which is itself milled and boiled down into a caramel-like liquid that’s dried with a traditional process that uses conical wooden molds.

After a little canela is thrown into the mix the result is a 7% ABV, naturally gluten-free beverage that promises a taste of a long Mexican tradition. Bottled into 375 ml glass bottles and available in packs of four, Tepache Sazón is a light, amber liquid that offers a perfect balance between sugar and acidity. Bursting with a perfectly balanced tartness courtesy of the tropical fruit, you’ll find subtle hints of spice and toasted caramel underneath the effervescent fizz, along with a taste of San Pancho.

“Everyone in Mexico knows Tepache, and the different local expressions always come with a sense of community and pride,” says Rio Chenery, Managing Director and Head Tepachero. “It’s really the ‘newest’ old Mexican beverage, and we’re really excited to showcase these traditions and flavors to a new generation of American consumers.”

Tepache Sazón is best enjoyed chilled, straight from the bottle or with a shot of any quality Mexican spirit to showcase its versatility. The fruit and spice notes of Tepache Sazón accentuate the agave in any solid Tequila, the rounded pineapple flavors dovetail nicely with a smoky Mezcal and the effervescence proves a perfect complement to the herbal and botanical undertones of a good Raicilla. Squeeze in a bit of lemon or lime, or pour it over ice with a salt rim for a refreshing beverage perfect to enjoy in the Arizona heat. In Mexico, it’s also commonly enjoyed with greasy foods like barbacoa and tacos, making it perfect to accompany Arizona’s world-class barbecue.

With such a wide array of ways to enjoy, it’s no wonder that this Tepache picked a word like Sazón as its namesake. Although there is no exact translation in English, the word Sazón in Mexico means the culinary touch that makes someone’s food or drink uniquely special. It’s like your grandma’s signature dish that’s always made to perfection.

Available in a 4-pack with an SRP of $23,99, Tepache Sazón is available at a variety of retailers like Paradise Liquor Mini Mart, Skyline Liquor, Trevor’s, and Top’s Liquor. You can also find it at numerous bars and restaurants, including Ajo Al’s Mexican Café, Bitter & Twisted, and Wren and Wolf.

For More Information:

https://tepachesazon.com/