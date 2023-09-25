Tepache Sazón Launches in Binny’s Beverage Depot in Illinois

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Just in time for tailgating season, Tepache Sazón, the first commercially-available alcoholic tepache, is now available for purchase at Illinois’ dominant chain of liquor stores, Binny’s Beverage Depot. Available in a 4-pack with an SRP of $19.99, Tepache Sazón can be located at across 32 Binny’s stores throughout the state.

Tepache dates back to the Aztecs and brewed for everyday occasions and larger festivals by home cooks, street cart vendors, chefs, and beyond. There’s no “official” recipe, but it always starts with perfectly ripe fruit – usually pineapples – and mixes in herbs, botanicals and a small amount of sugar. Styles differ from region to region, and communities take pride in connecting their very own interpretation with the best ingredients of the season.

Tepache Sazón takes part in this tradition from its home in San Pancho, Nayarit in Mexico’s Pacific Coast using only three natural ingredients: sweet, locally sourced pineapples, piloncillo (or raw cane sugar), and canela, a complex, flavorful cinnamon commonly in Mexican cooking. The pineapple fields are located only 50 kilometers from the tepacheria, the only production facility of its kind in the area. After the super-sweet fruits go through a fermentation process, they are combined with the raw brown sugar, which is itself milled and boiled down into a caramel-like liquid that’s dried with a traditional process that uses conical wooden molds.

After a little canela is thrown into the mix the result is a 7% ABV, naturally gluten-free beverage that promises a taste of a long Mexican tradition. Bottled into 375 ml glass bottles and available in packs of four, Tepache Sazón is a light, amber liquid that offers a perfect balance between sugar and acidity. Bursting with a perfectly balanced tartness courtesy of the tropical fruit, that has subtle hints of spice and toasted caramel underneath the effervescent fizz, along with a taste of San Pancho.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Binny’s Beverage Depot,” said Kaj Hakkinen, Back Bar Project’s Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder. “As the largest liquor chain in the state, this provides us a great opportunity to bring this authentic taste of Mexico to Illinois. Binny’s shares our passion for exceptional beverages, and together, we are eager to offer customers a memorable and flavorful experience.”

Tepache Sazón is best enjoyed chilled, straight from the bottle or with a shot of any quality Mexican spirit to showcase its versatility. The fruit and spice notes of Tepache Sazón accentuate the agave in any solid Tequila, the rounded pineapple flavors dovetail nicely with a smoky Mezcal and the effervescence proves a perfect complement to the herbal and botanical undertones of a good Raicilla. Squeeze in a bit of lemon or lime, or pour it over ice with a salt rim for a refreshing beverage. In Mexico, it’s also commonly enjoyed with greasy foods, making it the perfect accompaniment to a Chicago deep dish pizza or Italian Sandwich.

With such a wide array of ways to enjoy, it’s no wonder that this Tepache picked a word like

Sazón as its namesake. Although there is no exact translation in English, the word Sazón in Mexico means the culinary touch that makes someone’s food or drink uniquely special. It’s like grandma’s signature dish that’s always made to perfection.

Tepache Sazón is distributed by Breakthru Beverages in Illinois.

For More Information:

https://tepachesazon.com/