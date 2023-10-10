Tequila Komos Releases XO, an Exclusive Single Batch Expression

The category-redefining ultra-luxury tequila is introducing its most exclusive expression ever: Komos XO. Produced in a single batch as a limited edition, using the rarest barrels and finest tequila aged up to 11 years, Komos XO joins the highest-rated tequila collection as the brand’s ultimate blend.

Through an exacting and complex aging process, this exceptional expression has been aged in a combination of American oak bourbon barrels and French oak red and white wine barrels, then finished in Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks. Each barrel is completely unique and individually assessed over time, with the youngest barrels aging for a minimum of three years and the oldest aging for up to 11 years. The result of this meticulous approach is a truly distinctive tequila, never to be replicated again.

“The launch of XO serves as a true celebration of the craftsmanship, innovation, and technique that has formed Komos into the global brand it is today,” said Richard Betts, co-Founder and co-CEO. “From a craft perspective, Komos much more resembles a wine company than a typical spirit’s company. For example, having hand-picked every single barrel used to create XO, I am proud to say that our latest expression is the absolute pinnacle of aged tequila, masterfully designed to elevate any occasion.”

The Komos XO tasting experience is supremely complex and provocative. Rich aromas of chocolate, vanilla, toast and smoke meet a sumptuous, textured palate of dried fruits, and culminate with a seemingly endless finish. The rare liquid is presented in an elegant etched crystal decanter, the clear bottle designed to showcase the rich color of the tequila while maintaining the iconic Komos shape. Each crystal decanter is marked “Batch No. 1”, cementing its position with collectors and tequila aficionados. The once in-a-lifetime batch will be distributed in the standard 750mL bottle size, bottled at a cask strength of 42% alcohol by volume. The bottle is housed in a luxurious, custom-fit box, thoughtfully designed for gifting.

Consumers can find Komos XO online at komos.com, in select fine dining concepts and in boutique bottle shops across the globe (MSRP: $1,999).

About Tequila Komos

Komos is the category redefining line of ultra-luxury tequilas, made in Mexico with global inspiration. Komos combines the highest artistry of tequila-making with innovative winemaking techniques to create the ultimate luxury spirit for any occasion. Using perfectly ripe, hand-selected agave, Komos offers five expressions: Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa, Extra Añejo, and Añejo Reserva, and the newly-launched XO. The Tasting Panel Magazine awarded Komos the highest-rated tequila portfolio ever, including the first 100-point score. Komos is distributed throughout the US, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is the flagship brand from parent company CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group).

For More Information:

https://komos.com/