Terlato Artisan Spirits Introduces Dublin Ink

LAKE BLUFF, Ill.— Terlato Wine Group, a leading importer and marketer of luxury wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages is adding a new Irish Whiskey to its Artisan Spirits Portfolio – Dublin Ink Irish Whiskey, in partnership with Steven Nathan, founder of Guanxi and a former managing director at the Distell Group Ltd.

Inspired by the ink and warpaint adorning Irish warriors as they were led into battle by ancient Celtic Kings, Dublin Ink Irish Whiskey, retailing at $54.99, is a 50% single malt, distilled at 90 proof and finished in Sherry casks at a distillery located in Southern Ireland.

Golden amber in color, with aromas of sweet caramel and spice, Dublin Ink Irish Whiskey is soft and sweet on the palate with notes of vanilla and a pleasant nuttiness.

Exclusively launching in New York, Chicago and select locations in Southern California, Dublin Ink Irish Whiskey will roll out to additional markets across the U.S. throughout 2023.

About Terlato Wine Group:

Owned and operated by the Terlato family for four generations, Terlato Wine Group is comprised of several businesses specializing in the marketing and production of exceptional wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Their global portfolio includes more than 85 fine wine and artisanal spirit brands from world-class producers in more than a dozen countries and is the leading fine wine & spirits marketer in the U.S.

For More Information:

https://terlato.com/s/brand/a0o1R00000RZ1NyQAL/dublin-ink-irish-whiskey