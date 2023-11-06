The Ampal Creative and Chicken Cock Whiskey Launch Limited Edition Bourbon

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Chicken Cock Whiskey has partnered with California-based premium headwear brand The Ampal Creative to debut an exciting limited edition collaboration. This marks the third product release in The Famous Old Brand’s Reserve Cask Program, which features four one-of-a-kind barrels with like minded partners, and will be sold alongside a limited edition hat designed by The Ampal Creative in collaboration with Chicken Cock Whiskey. The Ampal Creative Reserve Cask bourbon and hat bundle will be available for purchase exclusively on Chicken Cock’s website beginning November 1st. The two brands united on their passion for making things the way they used to, with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a dedication to producing the best of the best in the USA.

The Ampal Creative’s team tasted Chicken Cock Whiskey’s finest eight year-aged bourbon barrels, hand selected by the storied whiskey brand’s Master Distiller Gregg Snyder. They chose the distinct small batch bourbon that spoke to them the most, which has a mash bill of 80% Corn, 11.5% Rye and 8.5% Malted Barley and comes in a bottle with branding designed by both teams – which is reflected in the hat that The Ampal Creative created for this exclusive collaboration. Only 156 bottles of the one-of-a-kind, 121.6 proof bourbon are on the market.

“It was an easy decision to work with Chicken Cock,” says Andrew Potash, Creative Director and Owner of The Ampal Creative. “It can be distilled down to a dedication to quality over quantity, but the parallels run a lot deeper than that. In this day of disposable, trend driven consumerism, it’s rare to find another company that truly cares about their product and refuses to cut corners. We hand pick all of our materials and Chicken Cock’s Master Distiller hand picks all the barrels used to age the whiskey. It’s an intangible detail on paper but one that makes a huge difference in the final experience and enjoyment our customers get out of our products. That’s why we chose to use a barrel on the special hats to release with the bottles, it’s where the bourbon ‘magic’ happens along its 12 year journey.”

The bundle, which includes Chicken Cock’s limited edition bourbon and The Ampal Creative’s hat, is available for purchase exclusively at chickencockwhiskey.com for $189.99.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Established in 1856, Chicken Cock Whiskey started in the heart of Bourbon County, Kentucky, and in a few short decades became a nationally distributed brand. Chicken Cock hit peak prestige when it was served as the house whiskey at the Cotton Club in Harlem, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. The brand managed to survive Prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in tin cans. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands – connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Spirits, which boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey. Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

