The Balvenie Announces New Expression in Its Stories Range: A Revelation of Cask and Character

NEW YORK, N.Y.— The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky launched a new expression in its Stories Range: A Revelation of Cask and Character. A testament to the distillery’s dedication to crafting unique and rich single malt whiskies, this 19 Year Old, limited-edition offering will be the only 100% Sherry cask-matured liquid in the range.

A Revelation of Cask and Character sits within The Balvenie’s award-winning Stories Range – a series bringing to life the stories of the people and places behind the whisky, while celebrating the creativity, passion and skills passed from one generation of craftsmen to the next. Unique and bold, this single malt Scotch offers complex flavors of currants, cherries and raisins, giving way to chewy fig, rich cacao and a creamy nutty finish. Through A Revelation of Cask and Character, The Balvenie honors expertise, intuition, and the craft of coopering by telling the tale of how Sherry casks became a staple part of Scotch whisky.

“Not many distillers have a Cooperage on site and it is so important to the development of our exceptional whiskies,” says Kelsey McKechnie, Malt Master. “Like the Sherry casks that give our whiskies their unique flavor, our coopers have left an indelible mark on our production process. We have a collaborative process with our Coopers, which offers flexibility in ideas and innovation, allowing us to experiment with different casks to explore new flavors. With this release, I wanted to pay homage to their craftsmanship and dedication, which have helped shape the character of our whiskies today.”

A Revelation of Cask and Character also marks a new chapter for The Balvenie, as it is the first release to be crafted solely by Kelsey McKechnie since it was announced she has stepped up into the role of Malt Master for The Balvenie. As 2022 marked David C. Stewart, MBE’s 60th year at The Balvenie, the industry legend is now moving into a new role with the distillery as Honorary Ambassador and Former Malt Master. In his new position, Stewart will focus on sharing his breadth of industry knowledge and legendary expertise. Following six years under the direction and apprenticeship of Stewart, Kelsey now takes on the full responsibility for all future innovation releases at the distillery.

“The introduction of A Revelation of Cask and Character reflects the dedication and skill, and emphasises the credentials of the incredible craftspeople behind the whisky,” says David C. Stewart, MBE, Honorary Ambassador and Former Malt Master for The Balvenie. “Not only does this liquid tell the story of the cooper, but it is the first expression designed solely by Kelsey, in which she has mastered the understanding of not just whisky, but of wood, and its impact on the maturation process.”

The expression also heroes The Balvenie’s coopering team, including Head Cooper, Ian McDonald, who started his career with an apprenticeship at The Balvenie in 1969. He says, “The coopering team plays a huge part in the creation of all The Balvenie whiskies. Our coopers work their way up through a four-year apprenticeship scheme with skills passed from generation to generation, contributing to the whisky creation through cask repair, as exemplified with the Spanish Sherry casks used for A Revelation of Cask and Character.”

“A Revelation of Cask and Character is a tribute to the expertise and skill of the team that develops our whisky, as well as The Balvenie’s legacy of innovation and craftsmanship,” says Naomi Leslie, The Balvenie US Ambassador. “The limited quantity of the expression means it will only be available for two years, making this liquid a great collectable and a story worth capturing.”

The elements of storytelling continue through the packaging, with a bespoke illustration by British artist and printmaker, Andy Lovell, which beautifully depicts the cooperage at The Balvenie Distillery. Andy’s work, which draws its inspiration directly from the distillery, can also be seen across the labels and tubes for the entire Balvenie Stories Range. It uses bold, hand-made gestural marks to build up images that capture the evocative light and atmosphere of the distillery’s landscape. The texture and tactility of Andy’s work emphasises the importance of human creativity in the production of The Balvenie whiskies and the exceptional products that can be made when Makers pour their heart into what they do.

The Balvenie will also be releasing a new episode of their popular podcast, The Balvenie Stories Series, to coincide with the release of A Revelation of Cask and Character. The podcast is available on TheBalvenie.com, as well as on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Bottled at 47.5% ABV, The Balvenie’s A Revelation of Cask and Character is now available in limited quantities across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $503.99.

The Balvenie A Revelation of Cask and Character Product Details (Tasting Notes + Packaging Information):

Aged 19 Years – 47.5% ABV

Nose: Intense ripe fruits and caramelized orange peel reveal beautifully toasted oak and milled barley

Taste: Bold and balanced, flavors of currants, cherries and raisins give way to chewy fig, rich cacao and a creamy nutty finish

Finish: Long and lingering

Packaging: The product packaging further articulates this storytelling and emphasizes the importance of human creativity in the production of our whiskies. The packaging displays a bespoke illustration by British artist and printmaker Andy Lovell which beautifully depicts the cooperage at The Balvenie Distillery.

SRP: $503.99

About The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Dufftown, Speyside, The Balvenie distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years, notably the most handcrafted of single malts. Nowhere else can you find a distillery that grows its own barley, malts in its own traditional floor maltings and still employs a team of coopers to tend to the casks alongside a coppersmith to maintain the stills.

With a team committed to ultimate craftsmanship, their dedicated characters pour their soul and obsession into every single bottle. This demonstrates that, whilst it takes skill to make something great, it takes true heart to make it extraordinary. And of course, Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie presides over the all-important maturation process.

Founded in 1892 by William Grant, The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky is produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd, an award-winning independent family-owned distiller and today run by his direct descendants. Each expression has a very individual taste, rich, luxuriously smooth and underpinned by the distinctively honeyed character of The Balvenie.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third-largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest-growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including

Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot, and Raynal French Brandy.

