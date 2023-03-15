The Brand House Group and Subsidiary ICONIC Spirits Enter National Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI, Fla.— Luxury spirits producer The Brand House Group and its subsidiary ICONIC Spirits officially enter into an agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s premier distributor of wine and spirits, to distribute the company’s entire spirits portfolio nationwide.

Effective March 1st, Southern Glazer’s will distribute The Brand House Group’s OMAGE California artisanal brandy and its soon-to-debut O’RTE single-estate tequila, in addition to the Japanese portfolio of subsidiary ICONIC Spirits, which includes TEITESSA single-grain Japanese whisky and AWAYUKI Japanese Strawberry Gin, among others.

“Southern Glazer’s is a proven brand builder, leader in luxury spirits and digital commerce innovator with a massive national footprint,” said Julious Grant, Chairman/CEO of The Brand House Group. “This agreement furthers our mission to deliver the very best artisanal spirits found within our portfolio to consumers all across the U.S.”

Grant, a 30-year spirits industry veteran and former C-Suite executive with global spirits corporations Beam Suntory, Bacardi, Moët Hennessy, Diageo and others, founded The Brand House Group in 2019, debuting a number of unique, super-premium craft brands including the highly-touted OMAGE California artisanal brandy produced in a style similar to French cognac. That same year, Grant joined forces with Taichi Seki, previously a National Sales Manager for Asahi Beer and former pro MMA fighter, bringing to market a portfolio of elevated Japanese spirits that capture the history and innovation of Seki’s home country. Seki serves as CEO of ICONIC Spirits, a subsidiary of The Brand House Group.

“Since rolling out some of the most distinct luxury spirits brands in recent years, we’ve received high praise from both consumers and top media outlets,” added Grant. “Working with Southern Glazer’s will allow us to introduce our products to a much wider audience as we continue to expand our portfolio and offer remarkable artisanal spirits that are unparalleled in quality and taste.”

“We greatly appreciate that The Brand House Group/ICONIC Spirits has trusted us with representing their brands on a national level,” added Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Southern Glazer’s. “Utilizing our unparalleled nationwide network, leading eCommerce capabilities, and expert salesforce will allow us to build these brands and achieve the desired business results.”

About The Brand House Group

Founded in 2019 by wine and spirits industry veteran Julious Grant, who for the past 30 years has held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at some of the world’s most successful wine and spirits companies, The Brand House Group, through Grant’s leadership as Chairman, creates and markets innovative spirits brands across a variety of categories. The Brand House Group’s current portfolio includes the recently-debuted OMAGE, a California artisanal brandy crafted in the style of a French cognac, in addition to the soon-to-debut O’RTE, a single-estate artisanal tequila. The Brand House Group is parent to ICONIC Spirits, a line of high-quality Japanese spirits which currently includes: TEITESSA, a super-premium, single-grain Japanese whisky; AWAYUKI Japanese Strawberry Gin, infused with rare pink and white strawberries grown in Japan’s Nara Prefecture; Shunka Shuto, a variety of super-premium blended Japanese whiskies evoking the four seasons; Bikoku, a pure malt made from the underground waters of Mount Fuji; and HAIKEN, the soon-to-debut hand-crafted, super-premium vodka with unique, fruit-infused flavors.

Prior to launching The Brand House Group, Grant served as Chief Commercial Officer of US Beam Suntory; President/CEO of Bacardi/Brown-Forman House for the UK and Ireland; Senior Vice President/National Sales Director of Bacardi U.S.A; Vice President at Moët Hennessy USA; and Marketing Director at both Schieffelin & Somerset and Diageo North America before starting his career at Seagram.

