The GlenDronach Launches Grandeur Batch 12

SCOTLAND — The GlenDronach Distillery announces the much-anticipated annual release of The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 12, one of the brand’s most luxurious expressions to date.

As a hallmark of the signature richly sherried style for which The GlenDronach is renowned, Grandeur Batch 12 is 29 years old and composed of a bespoke selection of rare sherry casks hand-selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

“Every year since its inception in 2010, each limited edition batch of The GlenDronach Grandeur series has been highly anticipated and acclaimed, revered by connoisseurs and malt whisky aficionados for its character and full-bodied style and this is one of its most luxurious expressions to date,” said Barrie. “Grandeur Batch 12 is sure to be no exception, crafted from a bespoke selection of our oldest and most magnificent Oloroso sherry casks.”

Having matured slowly and deeply in Oloroso sherry casks for nearly three decades, this expression from one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland epitomizes the richest rewards bestowed from the finest Spanish oak sherry casks. With a hue of dark mahogany, Grandeur Batch 12 features notes of sherry aromatics on the nose. The palate leads to flavors of raisin, cocoa, and espresso before a tobacco and sherry-soaked finish.

The GlenDronach’s commitment to creating Single Malts using time-honored methods passed down through the generations for almost two centuries, is encapsulated in this hand-crafted limited release, with each individual bottle sealed with wax and numbered by hand to reflect its rarity.

Tasting notes:

Color: Dark mahogany.

Nose: A rich and magnificent overture of sherry aromatics seamlessly flows into seductive cocoa, damson plum, and glazed cherry. Spiced bramble and succulent dates meld harmoniously with walnut and fine arabica coffee.

Palate: A luxurious symphony of raisin and dark plum enrobed in cocoa and treacle. Cherry brandy and espresso crescendo into the triumphant grand finale.

Finish: A richly rewarding tobacco and sherry-soaked walnut finish.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 12 is bottled at 49.2% ABV, and as is the case for all expressions, develops its deep color naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It is available in limited quantities in select markets for an SRP of $830. Follow on Twitter and Instagram on @glendronach, and on Facebook at @TheGlenDronach.

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Nestled in the valley of Forgue, deep in the East Highland hills, is The GlenDronach, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland. The GlenDronach is of true Highland style: a complex and full-bodied spirit, perfect for slow maturation in Spanish sherry oak. At The GlenDronach Distillery, we have carried forth the tradition of our founder James Allardice since 1826, maturing our Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Our richly-sherried Highland Single Malts are recognized for their deep color and complex flavor profiles, which range from the sweet fruity flavors of the Pedro Ximénez casks we select, to the dry and nutty notes of our Oloroso casks.

Please drink responsibly.

Scotch Whisky, 49.2% Alc. By Vol. Imported By Brown-Forman Beverages, Louisville, KY.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/