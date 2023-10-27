The Glenrothes Unveils The 25

The Glenrothes has revealed the latest pillar of its rare whisky portfolio: The 25. An envoy of the brand’s home in Speyside, The 25 celebrates the virtues that underpin The Glenrothes.

Wisdom is the secret to the delicate decadence of The 25. It has a depth that can only be attained through time and patience.

In creating the new 25, Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker wanted to showcase what a few more years of patiently waiting can do. She said, “The additional seven years (between The 18 and The 25) have allowed The 25 to evolve and change quite remarkably. In the same way that wisdom is inherently gained over time, understanding how the spirit evolves makes this wait worthwhile.

The quarter of a century wait is rewarded with an elegant evolution of flavour. Fruit becomes more aromatic, giving the whisky a nose of ripe peaches and zesty orange peel. Vanilla notes become more decadent, introducing a palate of Swiss milk chocolate and liquid caramel and delicate nuttiness becomes more luxurious with creamy marzipan and toasted almonds. Harmoniously balanced flavours which linger through a rich, sweet finish.

This new whisky will be housed in a distinctive, fully recyclable cylinder that unfolds to reveal the iconic bottle within. Embossed with the contours of The Glenrothes Distillery Estate, the copper external gives way to a rich and textural verdigris inside – celebrating the transformation of copper through the passage of time. The classic Glenrothes bottle also has been subtly evolved for a smoother pour, while Laura Rampling’s handwritten tasting notes elegantly gild the transparent front label.

The creative world of The 25 was captured through the talented eye of respected photographer Kate Jackling who has captured luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Chanel and La Mer. Her artistic approach is to evolve rather than explain, creating a rich and rewarding glimpse into the essence of our whisky.

The 25 will be available this fall through select outlets. The whisky is bottled at 43% ABV and has an RFP of $750.

About The Glenrothes

The Glenrothes is an ultra luxury house or rare, aged single malts, crafting through an elemental obsession with quality and discerning commitment to betterment. The Glenrothes is custodian of some of the world’s oldest and finest single malts crafted by a small community of artisans in the heart of Speyside, since 1879. Born from the fresh spring water on the grounds of the Estate, the whiskies offer an elemental connection to the place from which they come and the people who have nurtured them over decades. Each release offers a reconnection with nature, with humanity, with the essence of life.

About Laura Rampling

Laura Rampling has long held a passion for whisky. Fuelled by genuine respect for the craft and innate curiosity about its potential, Laura has carved a distinguished career over 15 years in the industry, across roles as disparate as blending to marketing. The locations have been equally diverse: from the sleepy hills of Speyside to the metropolis of New York City. The combined experience has given Laura a rare perspective as a Whisky Maker, valuing the rigor of science as well as the romance of story; making room for poetry as well as precision.

As Master Whisky Maker for The Glenrothes, Laura is responsible for safeguarding the brand’s world – renowned reputation for quality, while also pioneering what is yet to come. She works closely with colleagues at the distillery and in the brand team to protect the sustainability and consistency of production, and while also seeking ways to push the boundaries of our practice in pursuit of betterment. Like our ever-evolving aged single malts, her ambition is to continue to grow and explore the possibilities of what whisky can be, while always remaining rooted in the practice, people and place that sit at the heart of The Glenrothes.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Ripe peaches, liquid caramel and zesty orange peel. An aroma rich with nutty sweetness and marzipan, complemented by gentle, fragrant notes of cedar wood, coriander seed and just a hint of jasmine.

Palate: Creamy vanilla, ripe stone fruit and orange oil, infused with toasted almonds. Swiss milk chocolate, delicate oak notes and a lingering sweet spice.

Finish: Rich and sweet with a silky nuttiness and persisting fragrance.

For More Information:

https://www.theglenrothes.com/en-us/the-glenrothes-25