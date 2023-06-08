The Kraken Rum and Butcher Billy Announce Limited-Edition Merch Collaboration

The Kraken Rum is excited to announce a limited-edition merch drop in collaboration with Butcher Billy, acclaimed artist and graphic designer who has collaborated with brands like Netflix’s Stranger Things, Jordan and Billboard, to celebrate The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum!

Launched on June 5 – for one week only – the drop includes t-shirts and hoodies with two brutalistic band t-shirt styles accompanied by The Kraken’s rallying cry, “Release The Kraken.” Consumers need to snag one of these exclusives quickly before they sink back into the deep on June 12. The drop will be available for purchase and includes:

The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy T-Shirt 1 ($28.99)

The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy T-Shirt 2 ($28.99)

The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy Hoodie 1 ($39.99)

The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy Hoodie 2 ($39.99)

About The Kraken Rum

AS IT IS TOLD, The Kraken Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with secret spices. Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Rum is bold, rich, and smooth. The Kraken Rum portfolio includes The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, made from unique Caribbean black spiced rum with a lingering spicy finish, The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum with a toasted oak and vanilla finish that’s smooth and tasteful, and ready-to-drink The Kraken Rum canned cocktails in flavors: Rum Punch, Cola and Ginger Beer. AS THEY SAY, “To not respect the power of the Kraken is to not respect the sea.” So, drink with respect.

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum. Rum with Natural Flavors and Caramel Color. 35% Alc./Vol. (70 proof). 2023 Kraken Rum Co., Jersey City, NJ, Like the deepest sea, The Kraken should be treated with great respect and responsibility.

Captain Morgan is a registered trademark of Diageo North America, Inc. and referred to for product identification. Pirates of the Caribbean is a registered trademark of Disney Enterprises, Inc. and referred to for Rich Lee’s background experience with the film franchise.

About Butcher Billy

Butcher Billy is a Brazilian-born artist and graphic designer who is known for his contemporary pop art. His eye-catching, colorful, and unique work really make him stand out in the industry and propel his career. He has done notable work for many high-level brands including his popular collaboration with Netflix (Stranger Things), Jordan, and Billboard.

For More Information:

https://shop.krakenrum.com