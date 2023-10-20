The Kraken Rum Partners With Dough Donuts for Limited Edition Halloween Treat

Put your superstitions aside this October and enjoy a sweet treat from The Kraken Rum. For this spooky season only, the delightfully dark rum brand has partnered with New York favorite, Dough Donuts, to offer a taste of the forbidden depths in dessert form. Spoiler – the deep of the Kraken’s Keep tastes a lot like Black Spiced rum cream filling and chocolate icing…

The Kraken Dark Donut is available through October 31 at Dough Donuts locations across New York City, including: Flatiron, Rockefeller Center, Time Out Market, Brooklyn, Astoria, Urbanspace Vanderbilt and Smorgasburg. The rum and chocolate concoction also ships nationwide through Goldbelly.

About The Kraken Rum



AS IT IS TOLD, The Kraken Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with secret spices. Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Rum is bold, rich, and smooth. The Kraken Rum portfolio includes The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, made from unique Caribbean black spiced rum with a lingering spicy finish, The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum with a toasted oak and vanilla finish that’s smooth and tasteful, and ready-to-drink The Kraken Rum canned cocktails in flavors: Rum Punch, Cola and Ginger Beer. AS THEY SAY, “To not respect the power of the Kraken is to not respect the sea.” So, drink with respect.

For More Information:

https://www.krakenrum.com/