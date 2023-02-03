The Macallan Reveals Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition For Charity Auction

The Macallan in partnership with Sotheby’s unveiled Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition for auction, a limited edition bottle from The Macallan’s recent release of Distil Your World New York, a whisky that captures the essence of one of the most iconic cities in the world.

Estimated at $30,000 – $80,000, the extraordinary multi-component lot includes the Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition bottle housed in a striking blue presentation box featuring an engraved aerial map of New York, a booklet about the bottle and Distil Your World New York series that is signed by the talent featured in the Distil Your World New York documentary that aired with the release of the original bottle, and a dining experience at El Celler de Can Roca for the lucky collector and three guests. Bidding for the sale began on Monday, January 30th and ends on Friday, February 10th.

An exceptionally rare and special whisky, this Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition single malt has been created to take consumers on a sensorial journey through one of the world’s most iconic cities. In collaboration with the Roca brothers, owners of El Celler de Can Roca, The Macallan explored the mastery behind the city and created an innovative whisky that embodies and celebrates New York as a dynamic metropolis of art, creativity and visionary talent.

Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition is a single cask whisky from a European Oak Sherry Puncheon from 2002. This limited edition bottle delivers a quintessential New York flavor note of chocolate covered peanuts, along with a new taste of sweet candy and a hint of cherry blossom. A rare chocolate flavor which has been uncovered from a single cask, each sip takes taste buds and imagination on a journey of discovery, bringing the unique character of the city to life.

The auction offers collectors the only, rare opportunity to acquire one of two bottles created of this limited edition whisky, as the second bottle will be kept in The Macallan archive.

Geoff Kirk, Channel Director Secondary Market at The Macallan remarked “We are delighted to continue our long association of partnering with Sotheby’s to present very special releases that raise funds for charitable organizations around the world. The Macallan Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition bottle pays homage to one of the world’s most iconic cities, with proceeds benefiting New York City artists through the ChaShaMa charity. This unique auction, of one of two bottles created and an exclusive dinner with the Roca brothers at their world-renowned restaurant, will appeal to whisky enthusiasts, collectors, and philanthropists alike.”

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Head of Whisky & Spirits, North America and EMEA, said “It is always a huge event in the world of collectible whisky when Sotheby’s partners with The Macallan to release an exclusive whisky. Owning a unique bottle is the ultimate goal for whisky collectors, and this is the only opportunity for the world’s most dedicated collector to obtain an elevated single-cask, high strength version of the venerable Distil Your World New York.”

The Macallan has a longstanding history celebrating artistry and supporting the arts. In that spirit, all proceeds from the sale will benefit ChaShaMa, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City that nurtures artists by transforming unused real estate into affordable work and presentation spaces. Support from The Macallan will benefit small businesses, underserved NYC communities, and the arts in NYC.

Whisky Maker’s Notes:

The Macallan Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition:

Color: Maple

Nose: Peanut brittle, candy, sweet oak and poached pear, with a hint of cherry blossom

Palate: Chocolate covered peanuts with syrup sponge, raisins, sweet oak and lemon peel

Finish: Medium sweet with peanut and oak

ABV: 55%

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824 on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland, The Macallan is renowned globally for its incomparable craftsmanship, creativity and innovation with each bottle of single malt whisky revealing its unique mastery of wood and spirit.

Social and environmental sustainability is at the heart of The Macallan, and as part of its commitment to establishing a positive legacy it revealed its award-winning new Distillery in 2018. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills and is located on The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate. To this day, the single greatest influence on The Macallan’s sought after portfolio of single malts is its sherry seasoned oak casks from which its whiskies derive their distinctive flavours, aromas and natural colour.

Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

Sotheby’s Wine’s annual worldwide auction sales of wine and spirits achieved a record total of $150 million in 2022, a 14% increase from 2021. Sotheby’s currently holds the world records for any whisky collection ever sold at auction, any private wine collection ever sold at auction, the most valuable bottle of wine ever sold at auction and the most valuable bottle of spirits ever sold at auction, in addition to the highest ever total for a charity wine auction.

About ChaShaMa

Chashama is a nonprofit organization that transforms unused real estate into spaces for artists, small businesses, and community-centric art classes. Since 1995, Chashama has provided 30,000 artists with space to create, rehearse, and present their work. By transforming unused space, Chashama creates a more equitable, vibrant future for local artists, the neighborhood, and the property owners.

For More Information:

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2023/whisky-whiskey-online