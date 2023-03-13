The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey Introduces “Irish Goodbye” Program

The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey is urging consumers to know their limit and call it a night without breaking up the party. Through the brand’s Irish Goodbye program, consumers can get a free Uber ride home this St. Patrick’s Day by scanning a special QR code where The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey is sold. The program is part of a larger effort by the brand to promote social responsibility and responsible drinking.

“The Irish Goodbye program supports responsible drinking and reinforces the importance of getting home safely,” said Allison O’Brien, Luxco brand manager, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey. “By taking advantage of free Uber rides, people can enjoy our product and then quietly and safely slip away from the party when they decide it’s time to leave.”

The free Uber rides, up to $15 each, are available by scanning a special QR code. These codes can be found at point of sale (POS) locations where The Quiet Man Whiskey is sold in major markets across the country including locations in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. A limited number of Uber credits are available and are valid only between 6 a.m. March 17 and 6 a.m. March 18.

In addition to helping consumers get home safely, the brand reminds patrons to be kind to their bartenders during hectic St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We have a special affinity for bartenders and their craft,” said O’Brien. “This brand was created in honor of John Mulgrew, a career bartender in Belfast for more than 50 years. John’s nickname was ‘The Quiet Man’ because of his amazing ability to listen to patrons and keep their secrets. This St. Patrick’s Day we hope bar patrons will remember to give their bartenders the respect they’re due.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

