The Tasting Alliance Announces Tasting Alliance Advisors

LOS ANGELES, California— The Tasting Alliance, which operates the largest portfolio of global spirits and wine competitions, has introduced Tasting Alliance Advisors (TAA), a new brand consulting and advocacy network.

Founded in 1980 by Anthony Dias Blue, The Tasting Alliance launched with the San Francisco Wine Competition and has grown over the last four decades to include spirits, beer, and ready-to-drink categories, new market competitions in New York City and Singapore, and trade events like Top Shelf showcasing award-winning brands.

“Tasting Alliance Advisors is the next step in sharing The Tasting Alliance’s influence and expertise with the beverage industry,” says COO Toby Blue. “We have a unique viewpoint of the industry and, with the expansion of the wine, beer, spirits and RTD categories, the opportunity to stand out has never been more important. Larger established brands are streamlining and specializing, often out of necessity, and seeking expertise from frontline industry voices like ours for a true 360-degree perspective. Essentially, we are formalizing a service that we’ve been providing ad hoc for years, and the response we’ve been getting is, ‘What took you so long?’”

Amanda Blue, President adds, “We’re also seeing ever-increasing demand from startup brands who need advice in specific areas as they navigate bringing a product to market and sales channels.”

Tasting Alliance Advisors will launch four core consulting categories: Product Development, Talent Recruitment, Brand Strategy, and Brand Activations. The services are specifically crafted to be separate from The Tasting Alliance’s competitions.

Product development services can support new product conception, existing product re-engineering, or line expansions. Tasting Alliance Advisors provides foundational market research and analysis, flavor profiles, ingredient sourcing, packaging, and production process development.

Equally critical to the product is the talent, notes Blue. Leveraging its extensive network, Tasting Alliance Advisors specializes in helping distillers, producers and distributors identify and recruit exceptional professionals with proven track records who possess the rare blend of skills and passion required to excel in the spirits industry. Tasting Alliance Advisors also facilitates the connection between alcohol producers and integrated marketing services agencies.

“We decipher the essence of each distiller or producer’s story before pairing them with agencies whose creativity amplifies that narrative, allowing them to find their unique voice in a crowded marketplace,” says Blue. “Depending on their specific needs, this might include branding, communications, digital strategy, social media content and platform management, as well as brand ambassador/mixologist placement and activations.”

Tasting Alliance Advisors also directly help brands conceptualize, create and execute brand activations at festivals, food and wine shows and trade events.

“This is an exciting time for the beverage industry in the U.S. As new spirit categories are introduced and brands continue to expand their reach and attract new audiences, Tasting Alliance Advisors is positioned to assist on every level,” says Blue.

About The Tasting Alliance

Founded by Anthony Blue in 1980, The Tasting Alliance operates the largest portfolio of global wine and spirit competitions and is the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, New York World Wine Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition, The Tasting Alliance Beer Competition and the new San Francisco Ready To Drink Competition. The Tasting Alliance’s Competitions, powered by their world class panel of judges have elevated the reputation of many brands, and represent the ultimate curator for wine and spirits. Receiving a medal from the organization is a critical next step for any producer to earn recognition in the industry. Little wonder, that they have become the most influential wine and spirit competitions in the world.

