Thinking Tree Spirits Releases New Butterfly Lavender Vodka

EUGENE, Ore.— Thinking Tree Spirits, Eugene’s women-led, farm-to-flask distillery and tasting room, is proud to announce the launch of a new addition to their collection of craft spirits—Butterfly Lavender Vodka. Keeping true to the distillery’s commitment to using local, sustainable ingredients, the new premium vodka is infused with butterfly pea flower and the gentle essence of Oregon lavender and vanilla. The vibrant blue-purple hue evokes its Willamette Valley wilderness inspiration, and the hint of vanilla enhances the vodka’s natural flavor and pairs beautifully with the floral notes.

“With our spirits, we love to bow down to botany and really celebrate the incredible bounty we have here,” says Emily Jensen, Thinking Tree Spirits CEO. “We make our products for bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts and are always looking for a more engaging experience. We created our Butterfly Lavender Vodka with a flair for drama so that it’s fun to work with as a maker.”

Made with Thinking Tree’s Main Stage Vodka, this spirit is infused with the butterfly pea flower, creating a gorgeous color that changes from purple to pink when citrus is added to it and showcases creativity in cocktail making. The hint of vanilla enhances the vodka’s natural flavor and pairs beautifully with the lavender floral notes. It drinks deliciously on its own and also inspires more inventive cocktails.

Every Thinking Tree spirit is handcrafted in small batches, embracing traditional techniques to mill, mash, ferment and distill high-quality spirits from locally grown grain, fruit and botanicals. Butterfly Lavender Vodka (40% alcohol) is now available for sale and sampling in Thinking Tree Spirits’ Eugene tasting room at $29.95 for a 750ml bottle and for purchase online with direct shipping across the state of Oregon. Additionally, it is available for purchase in select OLCC liquor store locations in Oregon. For more information about Thinking Tree Spirits, visit thinkingtreespirits.com.

About Thinking Tree Spirits

Thinking Tree Spirits is a women-led distillery and tasting room in Eugene, Ore. that handcrafts botanical gin, barrel-aged rum, and vodka, along with ready-to-drink cocktails. Inspired by the bounty of the Willamette Valley, Thinking Tree sources local, sustainable ingredients for its award-winning collection of farm-to-flask distilled spirits. CEO Emily Jensen founded Thinking Tree in 2016. Recognition for Thinking Tree includes Oregon Gin Distiller of the Year, Platinum Whiteaker Barrel Aged Rum and Gold Barrel Aged Big Adventure Gin in Sip magazine’s Best of the Northwest, Gold Medal Gin in the New York International Spirits Competition, and the Governor’s Rising Star Award from the office of the U.S. Vice President as the first distillery in the country to begin producing, selling and shipping hand sanitizer in 2020. Follow the story online on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

https://www.thinkingtreespirits.com/butterfly-pea-lavender-vodka