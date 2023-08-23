Tif’s Spiked Expands Distribution in California

Tif’s Spiked has joined forces with Saccani Distribution to help grow their Northern California business.

Inspired by vacation and a love of happy hour, the Tif’s Spiked product lineup provides a variety of spirits and flavors – Tif’s Spiked Lemonade, Tif’s Spicy Marg, Tif’s Spiked Punch, Tif’s Spiked Cooler – that deliver summer vibes all year long.

“After years of pouring homemade drinks for friends and family, we realized we weren’t alone in our search of a better quality canned cocktail. Our goal was to deliver elevated RTD’s with real spirits, unique flavors and higher ABV’s. We really just set out to create a cocktail that we would want to drink every night (and we do). We are so excited to partner with Saccani to help bring our RTD’s to more locations in our home state of California.” – Kelsey + Tiffani Trevethan, Mother + Daughter Co-Founders Tif’s Spiked.

For More Information:

https://www.tifsspiked.com/