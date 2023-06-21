Tingala Announces Release of Tingala Gold

GOLDEN, Colo. — Tingala Spirits, producers of unique botanical spirits, is proud to announce the release of Tingala Gold, the newest addition to Tingala’s innovative line that enhances your drinking experience with a natural, tingling taste from fresh, hand-picked spilanthes flowers, also known as buzz buttons, which are native to Brazil. This companion product to the original Tingala liqueur makes its debut this month in bars and liquor stores across Colorado and is available, along with the original Tingala liqueur, at participating retailers in New York, Utah and Wisconsin.

Tingala Gold is entering the market with a splash having recently won a silver medal with 93 points awarded at the prestigious New York International Spirits Competition on May 26. The specialty spirit imparts a naturally tingling taste that adds dimension to cocktails and flavor profiles— and can be enjoyed straight up or neat.

“With the original Tingala liqueur, which was designed primarily as a cocktail addition, customers were asking us for a more approachable and accessible way to enjoy the flavor straight,” says Tingala President Susan Tews. “That’s where Tingala Gold comes in. Think of it as the playful cousin of its predecessor.”

Sippable, shootable, and shareable, Tingala Gold has similar notes of cinnamon, citrus and vanilla flavor as the original 100 proof Tingala liqueur but the specialty spirit is a touch sweeter with the addition of agave nectar. Both Tingala products will produce atongue-buzzing taste that stimulates taste buds and expands a drink’s flavor profile and mouthfeel.

“Tingala Gold, at 70 proof, is formulated at a lower alcohol level and slightly sweeter for those who want to enjoy the product neat, on the side or as shots,” says Tews. “This product is the ideal way for first timers to try this flavor on its own or for those wanting Tingala products at their next gathering.”

Want to try Tingala in cocktails? From signature cocktails like the Tingala Gold Margarita to twists on classics like the Paper Wasp, Tingala has an array of cocktail recipes that will awaken your inner mixologist.

About Tingala Spirits

Established in 2016, Tingala Spirits is an award-winning and family-owned specialty spirits business that applies curiosity, passion and skill to produce one of the most interesting spirits in the world. Handcrafted and bottled in Golden, Colorado, the Tingala line is made from fresh, U.S. grown botanicals and all natural ingredients, utilizing spilanthes buds, or buzz buttons, which are small, edible yellow flowers native to Brazil, to produce a tingling taste that is like no other. Tingala is the only U.S. company crafting spirits from these flowers and has garnered impressive acclaim over the years including a silver medal for Tingala Gold at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and bronze medal at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the original Tingala liqueur. For more information about Tingala Spirits, visit TingalaSpirts.com.

For More Information:

https://tingalaspirits.com