Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces Commemorative Cocktail Collaboration for Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

ATLANTA, Ga.— Tip Top Proper Cocktails is pleased to announce a special edition of their 100ml canned Gin Martini created as a commemorative cocktail in celebration of the 40th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen event. The Gin Martini, added to the Tip Top lineup in April 2023, utilizes two simple, sophisticated ingredients – dry gin and vermouth – for a crisp, cool, and bracingly dry cocktail.

“The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has been an iconic event for four decades, and we were honored and thrilled to be asked to be a part of it this year. We think of our Gin Martini as the most ‘classic’ of classic cocktails, so it felt like the perfect choice for a custom can in celebration of 40 incredible years of the Classic,” said Neal Cohen, Tip Top Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer.

Attendees of the event can enjoy the 40th anniversary Tip Top Gin Martini at various touchpoints throughout the Classic:

Thursday, June 15: Gin Martinis will be offered at registration and pass pick-up throughout the day

Friday, June 16: Mountaintop VIP party (invite only)

Sunday, June 18 at 10:00am: Seminar 502: F&W Classics: Iconic recipes from the Food & Wine Archives with Justin Chapple (St. Regis 2)

In addition to the Gin Martini, samples of other Tip Top Proper Cocktails, including Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Manhattan, Margarita, Negroni, and Old Fashioned, will be available at the Grand Tasting Pavilion throughout the weekend.

Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated mixologist Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’s Kimball House). Small but mighty, Tip Top has received national acclaim for its always balanced, never too sweet collection of low-ball classic cocktails, which, in addition to the Gin Martini, also includes the Stirred Line (Manhattan, Negroni, Old Fashioned) and the Shaken Line (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird, and Margarita).

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals in NYC and around the country, the two discovered something was missing from the market: high-quality, classic cocktails that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home. Enlisting the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team has created nine 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes: Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned (Stirred) and Margarita, Daiquiri, Bee’s Knees, Espresso Martini, and Jungle Bird (Shaken).

Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. Delta Air Lines flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini aboard Delta flights.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/