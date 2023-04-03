Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces Gin Martini

ATLANTA, Ga.— Tip Top Proper Cocktails is pleased to announce the debut of an all-new, ready-to-enjoy 100ml canned cocktail: Gin Martini. Utilizing two simple, sophisticated ingredients – dry gin and vermouth – the Gin Martini is crisp, cool, and bracingly dry. Meant to be stored in the freezer and enjoyed ice cold, Tip Top’s Gin Martini is best served out of the can or poured into a (chilled!) coupe. Gin Martini 4-packs and individual cans are available in retail stores and bars in four states (Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey, and New York) this month with additional states to follow later this year. Online orders for shipping to 41 states can be placed now viaTip Top’s website. Tip Top Proper Cocktails Gin Martini (Photo credit: Bart Sasso) Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated mixologist Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’sKimball House). Small but mighty, Tip Top has received national acclaim for its always balanced, never too sweet collection of low-ball classic cocktails, which, in addition to the Gin Martini, also includes the Stirred Line (Manhattan, Negroni, Old Fashioned)and the Shaken Line (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird, and Margarita).

Clean and proper, Tip Top’s newest addition is arguably the most sophisticated of all classic cocktails for which the brand is already known. With the Gin Martini, the team has made a truly proper cocktail that goes wherever you go, now yours with the crack of a can. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Gin Martini to the Tip Top lineup” says Yoni Resiman, Co-Founder and CEO of Tip Top Proper Cocktails. “I love a super cold martini and have long kept a prebatched bottle of martinis in my freezer to grab and pour conveniently. Our new Gin Martini solves a problem for me personally since I won’t have to prebatch or be disappointed when the bottle is almost empty when I go to pour a drink. Plus these tiny cans take up much less freezer space.” “If I had to choose one cocktail to have for the rest of my life (fortunately I don’t have to choose), it would be a Martini. It’s perfect for almost any occasion. The namesake cocktail at Kimball House is a very simple martini variation that has not changed in the last 10 years. That is where I gained inspiration when beginning to craft the recipe for the Tip Top Gin Martini. Timeless, elegant, and meant to served frigidly cold, I am excited for everyone to have a taste,” adds Recipe Developer Miles Macquarrie.

Dry Gin – Vermouth | 33% ABV (66 Proof)

Tasting Notes: Crisp and cool like a cloud, bracingly dry Tip Top Proper Cocktails Gin Martini (photo credit: Jose Pereiro)

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals in NYC and around the country, the two discovered something was missing from the market: high-quality, classic cocktails that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home. Enlisting the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team has created nine 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes: Gin Martini, Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned (Stirred) and Margarita, Daiquiri, Bee’s Knees, Espresso Martini, and Jungle Bird (Shaken). Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Delta flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini aboard Delta flights. The products are also available for shipping to 41 states nationwide via online purchases.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/