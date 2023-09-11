Toast to National Bourbon Heritage Month with Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Raise a glass this September in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month, a month-long celebration of America’s native spirit, with Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon — the bourbon that honors the men and women that raise the barrels at Brown-Forman’s historic cooperage.

Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve 100 Proof, which launched in 2016, is aged in a unique chiseled and charred American White Oak Barrel that allows the whiskey to interact more deeply with the wood, creating a robust, complex, and powerful flavor profile that is bottled at 100 proof. The bourbon shines in a variety of quintessential cocktails (like a Boulevardier) and can be enjoyed sipped neat – making it equally fit for a celebratory toast as it is for front porch sipping! Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve honors the company’s more than 70 years of barrel-making and wood expertise, and makes Brown-Forman the only major distilling company with its own barrel cooperage.

The process of “coopering” is a highly skilled tradecraft, passed down from one generation of master coopers to the next. Because the barrel used for aging contributes over 50% of bourbon’s flavor and 100% of its color, the act of producing high-quality barrels — what coopers call “raising”— is essential to crafting quality bourbon. Since 1945, Coopers’ Craft has remained the only major distiller to own a new barrel cooperage and raise its own barrels, allowing the brand to maintain complete control of the bourbon-making process from start to finish. The master coopers at work rely on a proprietary toasting and barrel-making process to deliver unique and award-winning bourbons.

Some more fun facts about the Coopers’ Craft barrel cooperage:

Coopers’ Craft employs graduates with doctoral degrees in wood science, along with floralists and botanists. The brand also works closely with forestry services to encourage and maintain healthy canopy development.

27% of all barrels produced worldwide are produced at the Brown-Forman cooperage.

It takes the average cooper 45 seconds to “raise a barrel”, with each cooper raising approximately 300 barrels per shift.

Barrels can impart flavor and color up to their third use – Keeping in mind that the lifespan of a barrel lasts over 60 years.

To celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month at home, imbibers are encouraged to pick up a bottle of Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve and follow the recipes below.

Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve 100 Proof Tasting Notes

Nose : Fresh hewn oak with hints of smoke and char are spiced with hints of cinnamon and leather atop a layer of orchard and citrus fruit. Sweetened with a sprinkling of vanilla wafer crumbs.

: Fresh hewn oak with hints of smoke and char are spiced with hints of cinnamon and leather atop a layer of orchard and citrus fruit. Sweetened with a sprinkling of vanilla wafer crumbs. Taste : Caramel and cotton candy coat fresh apple, pear and citrus fruit atop vanilla wafers dusted with sharp cinnamon.

: Caramel and cotton candy coat fresh apple, pear and citrus fruit atop vanilla wafers dusted with sharp cinnamon. Finish: Assertive cinnamon spice softens to a lingering apple and clean oak note.

About Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

Coopers’ Craft is a celebration of Brown-Forman’s more than 70 years of expertise raising its own barrels at Brown-Forman Cooperage. Drawing inspiration from the craft of raising barrels, Coopers’ Craft is a product of Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, Diplomatico, Glenglassaugh, and Slane.

Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 41.1-50% Alc. by Vol., Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY.

