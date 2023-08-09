Togronis Joins Forces with Scrappy’s Bitters in Exciting Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Togronis, a ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand specializing in premium craft canned Negronis and Negroni variations, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Scrappy’s Bitters, a renowned craft bitters company headquartered in Seattle, WA.

The partnership between Togronis and Scrappy’s Bitters signifies a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and authenticity within the growing RTD cocktail category and a promise to deliver unparalleled taste and complexity to cocktail (and Negroni) lovers across the country.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Scrappy’s Bitters, a company known for its dedication to exceptional bitters, essential to making exceptional cocktails,” said Vincent Jacobbi, Founder of Togronis.

Kia Karimi, Vice President of Scrappy’s Bitters added “As a company that stands on the principles of delivering the highest quality products, we take aligning ourselves with another brand very seriously, and Togronis is no exception. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to be able to deliver the same quality that consumers expect from our bitters, now in the RTD space as well, with these exceptional canned cocktails.”

Togronis is also excited to announce the expansion of its distribution footprint in key markets. Through an exclusive partnership with Pacific Edge Wine & Spirits, Togronis will now be available not only throughout California but also in new key markets, including Washington, Nevada, and Arizona.

About Togronis

Togronis was conceptualized amidst the global pandemic, when bars and restaurants had to get creative and with looser regulations, started selling drinks to go. Which brought up an idea: why can’t I have my favorite craft cocktail in a can Togronis (Craft Negroni To Go) is the first line of ready to drink craft Negronis in a can.



For More Information:

http://www.togronis.com/