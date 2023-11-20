Traverse City Whiskey Co. Launches New Harvest Cream Bourbon Liqueur

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.— Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), a true small batch distillery handcrafting a portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbons in Up North Michigan, has unveiled a new holiday classic. Introducing new Harvest Cream, a bourbon cream liqueur made with TCWC’s XXX Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The holiday offering was handcrafted to be delicious on the rocks or mixed in coffee and cocktails.

Whiskey enthusiasts can purchase a 750ml bottle throughout the state of Michigan and online at https://www.tcwhiskey.com/product/harvest-cream/ for the suggested retail price of $27.99, which may vary.

TCWC draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800s, sourcing their grains from the Midwest. The distilling team, led by Chris Fredrickson, strives to make quality products, inspired by patented distilling techniques invented by Fredrickson’s great grandfather that were approved by the US PTO during the prohibition era.

