Triple Dog Irish Whiskey Expands Distribution in California, Colorado and Texas

DALLAS, Texas— Triple Dog Irish Whiskey, a bold Irish whiskey created by Dan O’Shevlin, is expanding distribution in California, Colorado, and Texas. Triple Dog is a spirit born of daring individuality, and currently is in high demand after earning a 94-point rating and numerous prestigious awards, including two Double Gold medals at the SIP Awards, two Gold medals at the John Barleycorn Awards, and a Silver Medal at this year’s New Orleans Spirits Competition. The demand has led to new partnerships with distributors in key regions of the U.S.

“We’re incredibly happy with the reception that Triple Dog Irish Whiskey has received since we released it less than a year ago,” says Daniel Patrick O’Shevlin, master blender and co-founder of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey. “This deliciously distinctive and incredibly approachable whiskey is excellent to drink neat, over ice, or in a cocktail. It’s become the go-to Irish Whiskey for many people. The fast-paced sales have encouraged us to expand distribution significantly in California and Texas, and we’re introducing Triple Dog now in Colorado.”

According to Impact Databank, sales of Irish whiskey surpassed six million, nine-liter cases in the United States in 2022 to become the second fastest-growing imported spirit behind Tequila. Triple Dog is well-positioned for growth within the category. A product of Dundalk, Ireland, Triple Dog is a proprietary blend made with the finest malted and unmalted Irish grains, triple-distilled in copper pot and copper column stills. O’Shevlin tirelessly honed batch after batch until the final iteration of Triple Dog was perfect. Each bottle contains a spirit aged four to five years in French oak casks.

To greatly expand its market presence in Texas, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey has entered into a distribution agreement with the third largest national brand spirits distributor in the state, Green Light Distribution. Green Light is adept at helping spirits brands grow market share and has significantly expanded its reach in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and throughout the rest of the state. Green Light is planning to continue to expand the number of stores that sell Triple Dog Irish Whiskey, including retail chains such as Goody Goody Liquor, Sigel’s Wine & Spirits, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Total Wine & More, as well as numerous independent liquor stores such as 377 Liquor, 9 Mile Liquor, Bar & Garden, Bowie Liquor, Bridgeport Discount Liquors, Cedar Liquor, Deano’s Discount Liquor, Dot’s Liquor, Firewater Liquor, King Liquor, Memorial Liquor, Sonny’s Liquor, Tompson Liquor, and The Austin Shaker.

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is also aggressively expanding its availability in California with distribution through American Spirits Exchange and is now available in select Total Wine & More locations, as well as preferred independent retailers throughout the state such as Emilio’s Beverage Warehouse, Hi-time Wine Cellars, Mega Liquor Warehouse, Combie Deli & Spirits, Easy General Store, Liquor Locker, Pearl Market, Ramirez Liquor, Sherman Market, Station House, and Wine & Liquor Depot.

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey has entered into an agreement with Empire Distributors, Inc. to represent the brand in Colorado, and will be available throughout the state beginning in August 2023.

“People love Triple Dog Irish Whiskey due to its modern flavor profile; it has a sweet aroma, front-end notes of creme brûlée, toasted caramel, and cracked vanilla bean, but also warms nicely on the back end with a hint of citrus finish. But what we hear most from customers is the fact it’s just outrageously smooth,” said Chris Gilliam, co-founder and CEO. “Bartenders love it because it is incredibly flexible to mix in cocktails and priced at a point that makes it feasible to feature in specialty cocktails. It’s fantastic to see our whiskey on the menu in bars and restaurants in California and Texas, and not just in traditional Irish pubs.”

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is currently available in fine retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Texas and California, and in Colorado beginning in August 2023 for a suggested retail price of $39.99. The brand is slated for expansion into other states this year.

About Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

If you’re a fan of Irish whiskey, or just looking to try something new, this unconventionally styled, yet premium spirit is sure to impress. Co-founded in Dallas, Texas by long-time friends, Dan O’Shevlin and Chris Gilliam, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is setting out to redefine what an Irish whiskey should be. Written prominently on the label are the words, Take the Dare—the brand’s call to action for people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and challenge themselves in various aspects of life. From its bold exterior packaging, to the rich and smooth temperament of the golden-hued liquid within, Triple Dog is a daring departure from conventional Irish whiskeys. We invite you to Take the Dare, one that has meaning and purpose to you.

For More Information:

https://www.tripledogwhiskey.com