Tropical Distillers Announces New Master Distiller Jason Ericson

Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery, Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery, located in the evolving Allapattah neighborhood is pleased to announce their new Master Distiller, Jason Ericson.

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Jason has over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and has distilled the well-known Lay’s Potato Vodka and several other ready-to-drink brands. He has received several metals for his spirit blends at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and SIP Awards. Jason is also a leading expert in finding spirits in Oregon Oak casks, a species of oak popularized by the West Coast wine industry but increasingly used by the whiskey industry.

As Master Distiller, Jason oversees production, development, quality testing, sampling, sourcing of raw materials, malting, fermentation, distillation, maturation, blending and bottling for all products in the distillery. Jason is also involved in developing and designing the distiller’s novelty-flavored J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs.

For More Information:

https://shopjfhadens.com/