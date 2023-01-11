Tropical Distillers To Open In Miami’s Urban Core Of Allapattah In January

MIAMI, Fla.— In a city full of clubs, bars and restaurants serving locals and tourists from around the globe, Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery is opening its doors as Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery and bar. Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Tropical Distillers is educational and immersive, a memorable destination to showcase the best of what Magic City has to offer. Jointly owned by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and luxury real estate expert Kim Rodstein, Tropical Distillers is Miami’s first distillery, offering guests a one-of-a-kind premium liqueur brand experience that includes tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar, food trucks and a gift shop. Tropical Distillers is home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, America’s Craft Liqueur Company, featuring Mango, Espresso and Citrus liqueur available onsite and for distribution nationwide.

“Tropical Distillers doesn’t fit any mold, we are one-of-a-kind in Miami offering locals and visitors alike a unique cocktail destination that is not only entertaining and tasteful, but also educational,” said Buzzy Sklar, Miami hospitality veteran and CEO of Tropical Distillers and J.F. Haden’s Liqueur. “Our distillery pays tribute to the city we love so much, from the all-natural ingredients we use to the decor.”

The 8,000 square-foot experience features a fully automated craft distillery with an in-house cannery, as well as a 30-seat bar and tasting room decked out in colorful vintage wallpaper and old school Florida tropical touches throughout. In addition to the cannery, the distillery includes a retail and gift shop with branded merchandise as well as exclusive distillery-only products from Tropical Distillers and J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs.

Tropical Distillers uses a small batching process overseen by a master distiller to ensure the highest quality and peak flavors in their craft liqueurs. J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is the first spirit from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio to hit the market, launched in 2020 and made from all-natural, home-grown Florida mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Tropical Distillers recently debuted its newest flavors, J.F. Haden’s Citrus and Espresso Liqueurs, with several more on the way.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight , guests tantalize their taste buds with creative craft cocktails curated by Amanda Perez, such as Cafecito Martini, Floridian Martini and an array of frozen favorites. Tropical Distillers also has a 1,500 square-foot outdoor deck with additional seating and access to local food trucks.

For $25, guests enjoy a guided tour of Tropical Distillers Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., which includes a five-spirit tasting experience and tour pick up locations throughout Miami.

Tropical Distillers is located two blocks east of the Rubell Museum at 2141 NW 10th Ave., Miami, FL 33127.

About Tropical Distillers

Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery, is Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery, located in the evolving Allapattah neighborhood. The 8,000-square-foot cocktail destination features a fully automated craft distillery with an in-house cannery, as well as a 30-seat bar and tasting room decorated with colorful vintage wallpaper and old-school Florida tropical touches. The distillery includes a retail and gift shop with branded merchandise as well as exclusive distillery-only products from Tropical Distillers and its liqueur brand J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs, America’s Craft Liqueur Company. Among the products in Tropical Distillers’ portfolio are J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, J.F. Haden’s Citrus Liqueur and J.F. Haden’s Espresso Liqueur.

For More Information:

https://tropicaldistillers.com/