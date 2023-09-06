Two Six Craft Distributors Brings Root Shoot’s First Whiskey Release to Shelves Across Colorado

Root Shoot Spirits partners with Two Six Craft Distributors to bring its newly released American Single Malt Whiskey to shelves across Colorado. Root Shoot Whiskey marks the first non-beer product distributed by Two Six, which specializes in bringing local, craft brands that produce fresh, quality liquid to market across Colorado.

Five years in the making and bottled-in-bond, Root Shoot Whiskey incorporates 100% Colorado-grown and malted grain, sourced from the 5th generation family run Olander Farms and malted by the sustainability-minded craft maltsters at Root Shoot Malting.

“I’m so excited to bring in our first whiskey, a Colorado Single Malt from our friends at Root Shoot,” said Todd Luther, general manager of Two Six. Two Six is the distribution arm of Denver’s Station 26 Brewing and brings a number of iconic craft beer brands to retail across the state. “While we’re diversifying our brand portfolio, we’re also staying true to our mission to carry brands that are passionately committed to quality and freshness.”

Released in mid-August, Root Shoot Whiskey brings aromas of cobbler and honey granola. Upon first sip, clean flavors of alpine florals breeze across the palate, and the whiskey finishes with an alpenglow of rich pastry, faint cocoa dust and long, lingering bright-yet-spicy flavors.

“From field to bottle, our American Single Malt Whiskey only travels about 30 miles,” said Root Shoot Farmer and Founder Todd Olander. “We’ve partnered with Station 26 Brewing to bring beers to life, and we are proud to have Two Six Craft Distributors join us as a local collaborator, delivering our whiskey to glasses throughout the state. Opting for a local partner keeps our supply chain short and amplifies the fact that this is a genuinely Coloradan whiskey from start to finish.”

Two Six Craft Distributors and Root Shoot are proud to bring you this American Single Malt Whiskey sown, grown, and malted on Olander Farms’ 5th generation family farm in Loveland, Colo. Find it on shelves across the colorful state of Colorado now.

About Root Shoot

Root Shoot Malting is a 5th generation family farm and craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Founded by the Olander family in 2016, the farm is committed to the regenerative agriculture movement. Root Shoot harvests barley, wheat, rye, and corn to give craft brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Located on the Olander Farms’ 112-acre farm in Loveland, Colorado, and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow through its conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.

Root Shoot Spirits brings Root Shoot Malting’s craft malt from grain to glass. Sown, grown, and malted in Colorado, all ingredients for Root Shoot Spirits are sourced from the 5th generation family run Olander Farms and malted by the sustainability-minded craft maltsters at Root Shoot. Root Shoot Whiskey launched August 2023 and is available throughout Colorado.

