TX Whiskey Announces Fifth Edition Launch of Experimental Series

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon announced the launch of TX Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond, the fifth overall expression of the TX Experimental Series. The TX Experimental Series features a line of innovative products that continue to rival anything TX has created before, including TX Experimental Rye, TX High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon, TX Blended Straight Bourbon and TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Rum & Cognac Barrels.

This expression showcases the combination of Texas grain and Texas maturation, highlighting the beautiful flavors developed over four summers at TX Whiskey’s distillery, Whiskey Ranch. The aroma of light baking spice combined with the fruity balance of banana and apple carries through the palate, with a long finish of floral, caramel and vanilla. This 100% rye whiskey expresses terrific flavors crafted with Texas heart.

“This experimental release utilizes Texas rye grown for us by a single farm, Sawyer Farms, distilled on our column at Whiskey Ranch within a single season,” said Head Distiller, Evan Brewer. “It’s aged for over four years on the second floor of our rickhouse, being subjected to the Texas heat and manic weather. This combination has created a really nice whiskey that we felt was best showcased at 100 proof, with the added distinction of being bottled in bond.”

Only 1500 bottles of TX Experimental Series TX Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond will be available for purchase for $39.99 at Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119). The limited release will only be available in 375ml bottles and limited to two per customer in a 30-day period.

About TX Whiskey

Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, and now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, TX Whiskey is a premier brand with an artisanal distillery, connecting and inspiring people through whiskey. Located in Fort Worth, TX, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch proudly sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds making it one of the largest whiskey distilleries. With a mission to create innovative whiskeys and extraordinary experiences, the brand launched its first expression TX Blended Whiskey in June 2012, receiving both “Double Gold” and “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As the first distillery to use a proprietary combination of grains, yeast, and barrel toasting, the brand continued to be an industry innovator with the release of TX Straight Bourbon in 2016. The single-farm sourced expression showcases the unique terroir and flavors of North Texas receiving Gold Medal honors twice in 2020 in the “Small Batch – Up to 5 Years” category at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge in England. Additionally, it was awarded a 94 rating in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a Silver Medal at the PR%F Awards.

