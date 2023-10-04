Uncle Lucius Is the Newest Addition to Costa Tequila’s Ambassador Program

Costa Tequila, the company behind the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, announces a new partnership with Austin-based band Uncle Lucius. As the band behind the hit single Keep The Wolves Away, popularized by the award-winning series Yellowstone, Uncle Lucius has reunited after a five year hiatus and is currently headlining a national tour.

“We’re stoked to be working with a brand like Costa Tequila,” says Uncle Lucius lead singer Kevin Galloway. “We are so thankful to be a part of this team of highly celebrated ambassadors and align with Costa, who values authenticity and supports artists and athletes in pursuing their passions.”

Costa Tequila is the maker of three varieties of blended Tequilas, Blanco, Añejo and Reposado, and the recently released Costa Café tequila-based coffee liqueur. Costa’s unique tequila brings together the best flavor profiles from agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico.

“Costa Tequila was created through hard work, dedication and a love for the spirit. I see these traits characterized in the music of Uncle Lucius,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “I was truly blown away by their music and couldn’t be more excited to have them as part of the family. ”

Hi/Lo is a new designation of tequila that is all about blending. Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

Costa’s signature Hi/Lo tequilas are a quintessential illustration of successful blending. The two styles take turns playing feature and supporting roles on the palate: an engaging floral and fruity, but not overly sweet, initial taste and smell (Hi), that transitions to a silky texture and subtle peppery finish (Lo). This perfectly balanced Hi/Lo pairing delivers an unprecedented depth of flavor and complexity of character, resulting in a longer-lasting and more appealing taste profile than traditional tequila.

Costa Tequila Café, a new tequila-based coffee liqueur. Made with Blue Weber Agave and Mexican coffee beans, Costa Café (35% ABV) is a mild yet smooth offering featuring natural coffee flavors including caramel and vanilla. Costa Café can be prepared as a stand alone drink, served chilled or on the rocks, or included in a cocktail like a delicious espresso martini.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

