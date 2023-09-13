Unveiling the Pursuit United Private Select Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits, the innovative whiskey company behind the popular Pursuit United line of bourbons and ryes, is thrilled to unveil its newest offering – the Pursuit United Private Select (PUPS) program. This unique and exclusive experience allows whiskey enthusiasts to taste and select a Pursuit United whiskey tailored to their tastes from multiple expertly blended and rebarreled micro-batches.

“I don’t want to stop blending,” says Master Blender Ryan Cecil. “Fans who know and love Pursuit United will love to discover something that is completely new while those uninitiated will be amazed by the whiskey in the bottle.”

Meticulously developed over a year, PUPS micro-batches are carefully crafted using Pursuit’s 4000+ barrel inventory of diverse mashbills, distilleries, and cooperages. Each blend is purposefully unique, using quarter, half and full barrels to create varied profiles. After blending, the whiskey is rebarreled for additional aging, resulting in complex flavors unavailable anywhere else. With so many options, each single barrel is guaranteed to be singular.

“We could not be more pumped to empower whiskey fans to choose a Pursuit United blend that’s 100% their own,” said Co-Founder Kenny Coleman. “This program allows us to make a specialized product for those who know good whiskey.”

The very first PUPS single barrel selection will make its big debut at the 2023 Kentucky Bourbon Festival as part of the Distiller’s Row series. Festival attendees will get an exclusive first taste and bottles will be available for purchase at the new Evergreen Liquors in Bardstown, KY.

The Pursuit United Private Select program is now open to select retail accounts, whiskey societies, and individuals seeking a custom whiskey experience. The program will start with Pursuit United Bourbon and will follow closely with Pursuit United Rye. PUPS maintains the same accessible $64.99 SRP as the core Pursuit United lineup.

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing an uncommon whiskey experience, created for those who know good whiskey. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch bourbon and rye whiskeys with Pursuit United as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

For More Information:

https://pursuitspirits.com/