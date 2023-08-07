Valor Announces Launch of Blanco Expression

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Last week Valor, a new additive-free tequila brand, raised the top shelf even higher with the launch of its first exquisite expression — Blanco — followed by the release of its Reposado this fall. While Valor sets a new standard for clean, high-quality tequila production, it is not just an impeccable spirit. Valor is a woman-owned company that prioritizes the artisans of tequila. Rapid globalization of the tequila industry has largely failed to benefit local communities. Dedicated to obliterating this pattern, Valor invests in priorities that are identified by those who know best: the people of Jalisco who have crafted tequila for generations. Through close and ongoing collaboration, Valor works directly with community members, the Jornaleros and their families who grow agave and the skilled Jimadores who harvest agave to build prosperity and drive change toward a more human-centered industry grounded in authenticity, respect, and opportunity. Valor is an exemplary tequila that does good with every sip.

“At Valor we believe that sipping the finest tequila can and should do good for both people and the planet,” said Christiane Maertens, Valor Founder and CEO. “The tequila industry has a history of being exploitative, but we at Valor have conducted extensive research with our partners to determine the optimal way to produce high-quality tequila while also supporting the skilled workers who create it and the ecosystem in which it is made. We are always excited to find industry partners who align with our values and work together toward this long-term goal.”

Valor works closely with a small, family-owned distillery, NOM 1599, to produce prestige additive-free tequila that is made with agave that has fully matured after six years. Ever-evolving with each harvest, Valor gives a glimpse of the season and region of Jalisco in every bottle. Intended to be sipped, or mixed into fine cocktails, Valor shines when savored slowly with intention. With aromas of bagazo and a touch of herbs, wet earth, and citrus, Valor Blanco is bright and silky with a dense body. Predominant notes of mint unfold into a sweet-salty and mineral evolution. The remarkable persistence of flavor leaves a lasting impression on the palate, inviting further exploration of its complexity.

Valor allocates 10% of operating costs to investments that prioritize people at all levels of tequila production and align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Over the last year and a half, Valor held listening sessions with community members, farmers, and distillery employees to understand the needs of the community, while building partnerships with trusted organizations on the ground to begin addressing these needs effectively. Valor’s current collaborating partners include the University of Guadalajara, the Public Center of the National Council of Humanities, Sciences, and Technologies at Michoacán College, ProNatura, a Mexico-based environmental NGO, and DoGoodery, a woman-owned agency based in LA with decades of interdisciplinary expertise in sustainability, social impact strategies, program management, research, and equity practices.

A bottle of Valor is immediately recognizable by the hummingbird logo, which is paired with the indigenous symbol for balance. A natural pollinator of the agave plant, the hummingbird is revered as one of the most sacred animals to the indigenous peoples of Mexico. This logo signifies Valor’s intention to unite people, be of service, and to balance profit with equity as markers for success.

Valor will be available nationwide July 24, 2023 DTC at drinkvalor.com and on-premise, soon in U.S. markets, SRP $120. Valor is also excited to offer international shipping through Flask Fine Wine and Whisky.

