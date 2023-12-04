Valor Tequila Unveils the Gente Buena Foundation to Deepen Collaborative Impact

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Valor, a new additive-free tequila brand, announced the launch of the Gente Buena Foundation, to help extend and deepen its commitment to social and environmental impact in Mexico and simultaneously debuted the company’s first ad campaign.

10% of every purchased bottle of Valor tequila goes directly toward the Gente Buena Foundation’s mission to build prosperity for local communities in Jalisco, Mexico, where tequila is made. The Foundation works closely and collaboratively with local communities and both NGO and academic partners to identify investment priorities that champion sustainable growth and shared wealth in the region.

“Serving the individuals, families, communities, and the very land intimately involved in the entire production process of tequila, our primary focus begins with the vibrant state of Jalisco, Mexico, where this cherished spirit has deep roots. This is one of the most important pillars of Valor,” said Christiane Maertens, Valor Founder and CEO.

The Gente Buena Foundation has established formal partnerships with ProNatura, the University of Guadalajara, and Michoacan College and is currently in the process of formulating initiatives that align with the following impact priorities:

Jornalero & Jimador Prosperity: Securing consistent and sustainable income for agave farmers and harvesters, providing job security, and fostering opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Community Building: Equipping local producers to coordinate effectively and enhance their influence in the global market.

Sustainable Production: Assisting farmers and producers in implementing sustainable production practices to promote the cultivation of healthy and thriving agave ecosystems while maintaining economic viability.

Water Security: Establishing a clean and dependable water supply while promoting the sustainability and well-being of local communities neighboring our distillery.

Working closely with a small, family-owned distillery, NOM 1599, Valor produces prestige additive-free tequila made with just two ingredients: fully mature agave and water.

The “Valor, Mi Amor” ad campaign will run across digital beginning November 29, 2023, featuring 10-seond and 30-second spots created in collaboration with Freeswell.

About Valor

Los Angeles-based Valor is a woman-owned brand producing exceptional, additive-free tequila that puts people and the planet first. In collaboration with local partners and communities, Valor invests 10% of every purchased bottle toward building prosperity for local communities. Working closely with a small, family-owned distillery, NOM 1599, Valor produces natural tequila that is made with just two simple ingredients: fully mature agave and water.

Valor creates spirits that exemplify exceptional value through a balance of craftsmanship and ethics. Every step of our process serves as a foundation for a more human-centered industry rooted in authenticity, respect, and opportunity — helping to redirect the booming success of tequila back into the hands of local people. We are excited to invite industry partners who align with our values and to work together toward long-term collaborative change.

About Gente Buena Foundation

To learn more about Valor’s commitment to community-led impact work and learn how you too can make a difference (beyond enjoying a bottle of Valor), visit the Gente Buena Foundation: gentebuenafoundation.org.

