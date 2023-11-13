Wahaka Mezcal Expands US Distribution, Partnering with Lanterna Distributors in the Mid-Atlantic

Lanterna Distributors, a leading distributor of wine and spirits in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces an exciting new partnership with Wahaka Mezcal, a traditional producer originating from San Dionisio, Oaxtepec, Mexico.

Jack Wells, Portfolio Director at Lanterna Distributors, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “At Lanterna, we are committed to sourcing and offering our customers the most exceptional and unique wines and spirits. Our partnership with Wahaka Mezcal aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to bring the authentic and traditional flavors of Wahaka Mezcal to our growing portfolio. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing our customers with an unparalleled range of premium spirits.”

Wahaka Mezcal is committed to their community and the sustainability of their business and environment. This fifth-generation producer is internationally known for the intention that they bring to their craft. From their loyal horse, Pacquiao, to the maestro mezcalero, Alberto Morales, this producer of exceptional agave spirits has excelled in sustainable tradition.

Eduardo Belaunzaran, managing partner for Wahaka Mezcal comments, “We are pleased to continue our expansion into Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC with Lanterna Distributors, a leading wine and spirits distributor. We are always pleased to work with professionals focused on high-quality and sustainable beverages.” This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Lanterna Distributors as they expand their offerings to include the distinguished range of handcrafted Mezcals from Wahaka, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

