Warner’s All-Natural Flavored Gin Lands in America

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, England— Warner’s Distillery, the world’s leading premium farm-born spirits producer, is now available online and in select retailers across the United States, including Total Wine & More. Warner’s is well-known as the pioneer and leader of the UK flavored gin movement and famously created the world’s first Rhubarb Gin. Their innovative, all-natural gin portfolio arrives as flavored, infused, and pink gin continues to grow in popularity in the U.S.

Warner’s, founded in 2012 and led by husband and wife team, Tom Warner and Tina Warner-Keogh, crafts its spirits on its farm estate in the Northamptonshire countryside where the business grows and harvests its own botanicals. The team’s guiding ethos is that real, all-natural ingredients taste better. Warner’s famously launched the world’s first Rhubarb Gin where a third of each bottle is pure, tangy rhubarb juice.

Warner’s Distillery is also a B Corp-certified business, where in all areas of the business the Warner’s team strives to “Do the Right Thing”, putting people and purpose alongside profit and making sure that every aspect of its carbon-neutral operation is in tune with the natural environment in which it operates.

“As pioneers of the flavored gin movement in the UK, we are so excited to finally bring our farm-born British spirits to the U.S. and help grow the popularity of gin across the nation,” said Tina-Warner Keogh, co-founder and co-CEO of Warner’s Distillery. “Our passion has always been to create the best-tasting gins that are also best for the world. We do this using our farm-grown botanicals. Our ethos is simple — we use only the best ingredients and the best process. In a world where over-processed, factory-flavored products are widespread, we believe farm-born tastes better. We can’t wait to have U.S. customers try our gins and experience just how delicious spirits crafted with nature can be!”

The Warner’s Distillery range now available in the U.S. includes the following variants from the brand portfolio:

Warner’s Harrington Dry Gin: Aromatic, smooth & spiced (44% ABV; MSRP $34.99)

The first edition in the Warner’s range and named after the distillery’s home of Harrington, a small village in the British countryside. This London Dry Gin is distilled with 11 botanicals and water from the farm’s natural spring. It is the most distinctive and bold of them all.

Warner’s Rhubarb Gin: Fresh, tangy & sweet (40% ABV; MSRP $32.99)

Famous as the world’s first Rhubarb gin and pioneer of the pink gin craze. Distilled on the Warner’s family farm, one-third of every bottle is pure pressed rhubarb juice.

Warner’s Raspberry Gin: Jammy, fruity & vibrant (40% ABV; MSRP $32.99)

Fruity lovers, this one is for you. Jam-packed with flavor, one-third of every bottle is pure berry juice. Infused with local hand-picked elderflower and distilled on the Warner’s family farm.

Warner’s Elderflower Gin: Delicate, floral & sweet (40% ABV; MSRP $32.99)

Inspired by founder Tom Warner’s mother, Adele, each bottle is distilled on the Warner’s family farm and infused with over 300 elderflower petals, hand-picked locally from the Warner’s farm estate.

About Warner’s Distillery

Warner’s Distillery is the world’s leading premium farm-born spirits producer. Its spirits are lovingly crafted with nature using ingredients directly from the botanical gardens, hedgerows, and natural springs of its farm estate in Northamptonshire, England. Established in 2012 by Tom and Tina Warner, the Warner’s process is painstakingly focused on creating the best-tasting liquid, combining traditional gin production and the best farm-grown ingredients for a contemporary twist on flavor. It is this passion for quality and working with nature that makes it distinctly Warner’s and enabled their pioneering of the flavored gin movement. A B-Corp certified business and available in 30 countries, Warner’s offers a range of award-winning spirits including Warner’s Rhubarb Gin, the first Rhubarb Gin in the world, Warner’s Harrington Dry Gin, Warner’s Elderflower Gin, Warner’s Raspberry Gin, as well as further seasonal releases and two non-alcoholic spirit offerings – Warner’s 0% Juniper Double Dry and Warner’s 0% Pink Berry. The distillery has also launched a world-first initiative in the ‘Warner’s Nature Marque’ accreditation scheme which educates and enables pubs, bars, and restaurants to do their bit for nature through the transformation of their spaces for biodiversity.

For More Information:

https://www.warnersdistillery.com/