Watershed Distillery Releases Bourbon Finished in Nocino Barrels

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Watershed Distillery is releasing batch four of its beloved bourbon finished in Nocino barrels. This highly limited, annual Ohio bourbon release is available only via lottery. The lottery opens Nov. 15 and closes on Dec. 7 at 11:59 pm.

This handcrafted spirit is part of the Watershed Distillery Fall Finishing Series, a celebration of the flavors and feelings inspired by autumn. Aged five years and bottled at barrel strength, this bourbon is crafted by hand-selecting a small number of mature bourbons and then finishing them in barrels that previously held Nocino, the distillery’s black walnut liqueur offering.

“Finishing Watershed Distillery bourbon in barrels that have previously held other spirits like apple brandy or Nocino, maple syrup or even wine, allows us to introduce complementary profiles to our spirits that aren’t imparted in the initial aging,” shares Greg Lehman, founder of Watershed Distillery. “It’s an act of secondary maturation to add complexities to already mature bourbons. In this case, we finished it in spent Nocino barrels, and the result is a complex bourbon that we are so proud of.”

Last season, Watershed Distillery Bourbon Finished in Nocino Barrels was called one of the Top “True” Craft Bourbons by Uproxx. Bottled at 120.9 proof, lingering notes of orange peel and sweet spice give way to a rare and nutty depth of flavor. Suggested retail price is $99.99.

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery produces the number one selling Ohio-made bourbon and gin portfolios, along with an award-winning craft vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. The Watershed Distillery brand symbolizes the American dream and the grit it takes to realize it. Built in the heart of the Midwest, the brand resonates with dreamers and doers who are not afraid to forge their own paths. Watershed’s path began in 2010 with a dream to revive Ohio’s once abundant distilling traditions, and the inspiration to create spirits and experiences that bring people together. Watershed offers daily tours and is home to Watershed Kitchen + Bar—consistently named one of the top cocktail bars and restaurants in Columbus.

For More Information:

https://www.watersheddistillery.com/nocino-finished-bourbon