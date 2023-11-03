Watershed Distillery to Release Bourbon Finished in Maple Syrup Barrels

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Watershed Distillery is launching another limited release bourbon in its Fall Finishing Series. On Dec. 2, Watershed Distillery Bourbon Finished in Maple Syrup Barrels—aged five years—will be available only at the distillery while supplies last (1145 Chesapeake Ave. STE D, Columbus, OH 43212).

Watershed Distillery’s Fall Finishing Series is a series of handcrafted spirits and a celebration of the flavors inspired by autumn. This highly limited release straight bourbon whiskey is crafted by hand-selecting a small number of mature bourbons and then finishing them in Watershed’s spent bourbon barrels that aged SweetWater’s maple syrup before returning to the distillery as a final finishing cask.

“This release champions the life of the barrels used, as well as highlights the all-Ohio ingredients and businesses it took to bring it to fruition,” shares Greg Lehman, founder of Watershed Distillery. “We were proud to retrace the trail of our bourbon barrels from Speyside Cooperage in Jackson, Ohio to Watershed to receive its bourbon barrel designation, up to SweetWater in Alliance, Ohio to meet maple, and finally back to Watershed to bring you this brand new expression.”

Watershed Distillery Bourbon Finished in Maple Syrup Barrels is the first offering of its kind by the distiller. Bottled at 114.1 proof, tasting notes for this expression are as follows: caramel, toffee, vanilla, hint of maple. Suggested retail price is $79.99

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery produces the number one selling Ohio-made bourbon and gin portfolios, along with an award-winning craft vodka and a variety of specialty spirits. The Watershed Distillery brand symbolizes the American dream and the grit it takes to realize it. Built in the heart of the Midwest, the brand resonates with dreamers and doers who are not afraid to forge their own paths. Watershed’s path began in 2010 with a dream to revive Ohio’s once abundant distilling traditions, and the inspiration to create spirits and experiences that bring people together. Watershed offers daily tours and is home to Watershed Kitchen + Bar—consistently named one of the top cocktail bars and restaurants in Columbus.

Please drink responsibly. 57.05% Alc/Vol. 2023 Watershed Distillery, Columbus, Ohio.

For More Information:

