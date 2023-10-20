Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam Celebrates Grand Opening

BEAVER DAM, Ky.— The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced the grand opening of its new $30 million, state-of-the-art distillery in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The 100% Kentucky-owned distillery, not yet open for visitors, has opened its doors and is making quality bourbon and rye whiskey as the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition.

The distillery is opening under the leadership of eighth-generation distiller and Kentuckian Jacob Call who will serve as COO and Master Distiller alongside Kentucky native and president of the distillery, JD Edwards. Both Call and Edwards have many years of experience in the distilling industry and will deliver whiskey made with the best ingredients and quality craftsmanship using long-standing traditional distilling techniques.

“It’s a proud moment for our team at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. as we open the doors and start making Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey within our walls. Kentucky whiskey has a rich history in our state, and it’s an honor for our distillery to become part of that legacy, said Call. “As the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition, we’re excited to be part of the community and also bring jobs to the region.”

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Road in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center, on land that used to be a farm. The 25,000 square foot distillery is on 80 acres and features 15 warehouses adding an additional 300,000 square feet. It will have the capacity to distill over 50,000 barrels per year and store 250,000 barrels. The distillery has already brought 25 jobs to the region, with more expected as production continues to ramp up and when the distillery welcomes visitors, which is expected in the coming years.

The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. team has deep roots in Kentucky, and is committed to bringing quality bourbon and rye whiskey to Western Kentucky, a region with deep bourbon history but after Prohibition, less distilleries than other parts of the state. In addition to being 100% Kentucky owned, key team members have long-standing family history in the state. Further, the team is proud to support the Kentucky economy by purchasing all cooking, fermenting, and distilling equipment in the state, including a Vendome 36” copper still, and is planning to use all locally grown Kentucky corn in products.

“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Western Kentucky Distilling and want to congratulate the company on this exciting next step.”

The distillery will focus on contract distilling to start, with signature brands and a visitor’s center down the road.

About Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

For More Information:

https://www.wkydistilling.com