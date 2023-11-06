Widow Jane Distillery’s “Decadence” and “LUCKY THIRTEEN” Return for Fall 2023

RED HOOK, BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Widow Jane Distillery announces that two of its most popular limited release bourbons, Decadence and Lucky Thirteen, are scheduled to line shelves this fall.

Decadence is Widow Jane’s signature bourbon blended in small batches and then finished in the brand’s American oak barrels that held Upstate New York’s Crown Maple artisan maple syrup. The maple syrup barrel finish delivers a rich, creamy-smooth and slightly sweet mouthful of whiskey that includes a faint maple note.

Decadence debuted in spring 2020, with a second run launched in October of that year and limited runs each year since. Every batch has sold out in a matter of days, suggesting that retailers anticipated the product’s popularity with consumers for winter warming cocktails like toddies and Old Fashioned riffs, and even served neat or on a rock.

By the numbers: Widow Jane Decadence is bottled at 45.5% ABV (91 proof); SRP $99.99.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Sugared pecans, maple, birch beer, charred oak

Palate: Vanilla, burnt sugar, cinnamon, bark

Finish: Brown sugar, shortbread, mellow tobacco, old whiskey; delivers a slightly sweet, creamy-rich mouthfeel and lingering finish

LUCKY THIRTEEN is aged a very unique 13 years in American oak barrels which are hand-picked, artfully blended and proofed with limestone-rich water from the legendary Rosendale Mines of New York. Initially released as a private-single-barrel program at a variety of proofs, LUCKY THIRTEEN is now available exclusively at 93 proof (46.5% ABV) in hyper small batches, little more than a handful of barrels at a time, making this bourbon addition a unique expression of Widow Jane’s signature intense, complex profile.

By the numbers: Widow Jane LUCKY THIRTEEN is bottled at 46.5% ABV (91 proof); SRP $124.99.

Nose: Vanilla bean, Earl Grey tea, caramel, sweet tobacco

Palate: Pecan pie, whole grain toast, grapefruit peel

Finish: Nutmeg, birch beer, dry oak tannin

About Widow Jane Distillery

Widow Jane is an award-winning artisanal distillery located in the New York City neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. The company is named in homage to one of the legendary mines of Rosendale in Upstate New York, from which the brand sources its proofing water. Before becoming a natural reserve of extraordinary mineral water, the mines produced the natural cement used to construct some of the most iconic American landmarks, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building, among others. The pure, limestone-filtered water from the mine, plus one of the country’s largest holdings of long-aged Bourbons, and a refusal to compromise the product with chill-filtration, are just three elements that make Widow Jane a stand-out whiskey company.

The facility in Red Hook includes distillation, barreling, aging, blending, warehousing and bottling.

For More Information:

https://widowjane.com/