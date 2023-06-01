Wolf Spirit Enters Canadian Market with Puncher’s Chance Bourbon and Tom of Finland Organic Vodka

Eugene, Oregon-based Wolf Spirit announced its spirits products will be available in Canada starting this month. Southern-Glazer’s Wine and Spirits will serve as the wholesaler for the distribution of Puncher’s Chance Bourbon and Tom of Finland Organic Vodka across Canada. Southern Glazers is also Wolf Spirits’ primary distributor in the U.S.

For the initial launch into the important Canadian market, Wolf Spirit brands will be found at Liquor Control Board stores in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia. For Pride Month in June, Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, which was cofounded by a member of the LGBTQ community, is named for a ground-breaking LGBTQ artist, and donates a portion of its proceeds to support queer artists, will be featured in the LCBO’s Pride Promotions, including instore displays and direct-to-consumer marketing.

Puncher’s Chance was recently awarded a Double Gold medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

About Wolf Spirit

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains.

For More Information:

https://ourwolfspirit.com/