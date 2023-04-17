Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Charity Program Honors 50th Anniversary of Secretariat’s Kentucky Derby Win

VERSAILLES, Ky.— The Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep charity program, one of the Kentucky Derby’s most distinctive annual traditions, this year honors the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning The Kentucky Derby, a historic moment in thoroughbred history.

A total of 150 cups will be available for purchase starting April 13. Cups must be picked up at Churchill Downs on Derby Day at the $1,000 Mint Julep Experience in the paddock.

This year, all proceeds benefit the Secretariat Foundation. The foundation was created by Mrs. Penny Chenery, who owned Secretariat, to support thoroughbred and equine-related industries. Chenery passed away in 2017, but her children continue operating the charity in her memory.

Handmade by Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault, each cup features a design of Secretariat’s famed blue and white checkered silks in sapphires. One side of the cup features an engraving of 1973, the year Secretariat won The Kentucky Derby, and the other features 2023.

Of the 150 cups available, 100 are silver cups retailing for $1,000, and 50 are gold cups retailing for $3,500. Everyone purchasing the gold cups will have their names engraved on the bottom (purchase must be made before April 26) and they will receive the handwritten autograph of Secretariat Jockey Ron Turcotte. All cups will be nestled in silk artwork of Secretariat in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs.

The mint julep recipe features Woodford Reserve Bourbon and handmade chestnut liqueur, which honors Secretariat’s chestnut coat, as well as mint and Virginia bluebell flowers to celebrate the state where Secretariat was born.

“Secretariat is one of the most iconic thoroughbreds in horse racing history, and it’s an honor to celebrate his enduring legacy through our $1,000 Mint Julep program,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. “The money raised from this charity program will help ensure the impact of Secretariat is told for many years to come.”

Secretariat’s Mint Julep

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz. chestnut liqueur

1 sprig of mint, for garnish

1 stalk of Virginia bluebells, for garnish

Directions: Mix, then pour over a julep cup filled with crushed ice. Garnish with one sprig of mint and one stalk of Virginia bluebells.

Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. The cups will be available for sale starting April 13 via woodfordreservemintjulep.com.

