Woodford Reserve Announces 2023 Holiday Bottle And New Seasonal Offerings With Williams-Sonoma

VERSAILLES, Ky. — To ring in the holiday season, Woodford Reserve debuts its annual holiday bourbon bottle.

The bottle, with white raised texture evoking snow, features smooth glossy gold foil that compliments the rich color of the bourbon.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift this season, and it will make a beautiful addition to any bar cart,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. “It’s the perfect gift to bring to a holiday party – or even a treat to yourself.”

In addition to the bottle, Woodford Reserve has added three new holiday offerings to the brand’s collaboration with Williams-Sonoma. The Two-Layer Bourbon Spice Cake is a homemade vanilla spice cake with layers of decadent caramel filling and warm fall spices, topped with rich cream cheese frosting and crunchy candied pecans. The Bourbon Caramel Sauce is packed with flavors of vanilla and bourbon smoked sea salt.

The Woodford Reserve 8 Days of Spirit Advent Calendar, featuring eight miniature cocktail mixers and ingredients, is available once again this year, as is Woodford Reserve’s full line of cocktail mixers made in partnership with the iconic homeware brand.

“The flavors in the Woodford Reserve bourbon combined with the delicious tasting notes of the Williams Sonoma food products make for the perfect winter treat,” McCall said.

The one-liter Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is on sale now on ReserveBar for a retail price of $50. It will later be available in stores across the United States and the globe.

The Woodford Reserve x Williams-Sonoma products are available to purchase on williams-sonoma.com

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

For More Information:

https://www.woodfordreserve.com/