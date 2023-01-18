Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Returns as 2023 Winter Distillery Series

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve has released its highly-anticipated expression of Double Double Oaked Bourbon for 2023, part of an annual series that celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The product will be available at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting 10:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Customers are limited to two 375ml bottles.

“We are excited to once again offer one of our most-coveted annual bourbon releases,” Morris said. “This is the perfect winter bourbon with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, cranberry and bittersweet chocolate.”

Double Double Oaked is made by finishing fully mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked for an additional year in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. The extra year in the barrel creates a bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.

Double Double Oaked is presented at 90.4 proof with a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 375ml bottle.

Double Double Oaked will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

The gift shop does not ship, hold, or reserve bottles, and cannot accept credit cards over the phone or through email. All sales must be in person.

Tasting Notes for Double Double Oaked:

Color: Roasted coffee bean

Aroma: A robust medley of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke notes dominate the nose.

Taste: Rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming clove notes develop to spice up the palate.

Finish: Warm and drying with a lingering clove character.

About Woodford Reserve

Tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky, Woodford Reserve Distillery is a National Historic Landmark, which represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of The Kentucky Derby and is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

