Woodford Reserve Releases 2023 Kentucky Derby Bottle Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Secretariat

Versailles, Ky. — Woodford Reserve, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is honoring “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” with the release of its 2023 commemorative Derby bottle.

This year’s special release celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in sports history – Secretariat winning the 1973 Derby.

The bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum, known for her stunning horse portraits. Her painting captures Secretariat in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs, with the famed Garland of Roses draped over the colt’s withers.

The bottle retails for $55 and is available for purchase globally. A special presale on ReserveBar begins March 1.

Secretariat is considered one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time. A Triple Crown winner, he still holds the record for the fastest race time at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont.

“This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “Even 50 years after his stunning achievement, Secretariat’s Triple Crown run is still considered one of the most iconic achievements in sports.”

Corum spent her formative years riding horses, painting and drawing them in her free time, and continued to focus on her equine subject after receiving her Masters of Fine Arts from The University of Kentucky. Each equine artwork begins with the foundation of her understanding of equine shape and movement and enhances that with the intangible quality of the horse’s character.

“I hope that my painting for this year’s Woodford Reserve Derby bottle, “Still The Greatest,” allows us to remember that moment of dreamlike perfection when Secretariat won the 1973 Kentucky Derby,” Corum said. “ I have been honored to paint Secretariat many times over the years, but this one is truly special to me, as it celebrates his 50th anniversary and is paired with Woodford Reserve. Who could imagine a more perfect pairing of two things that will never go out of style?”

Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item anticipated by bourbon and racing fans since 1999.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced and bottled by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY ©2023