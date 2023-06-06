Woodford Reserve Releases Limited-Edition Batch Proof Series

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve has released its annual limited-edition, high-proof expression — Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.

At 124.7 proof, this expression – part of the Master’s Collection series – celebrates the commitment to craftsmanship of Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall and Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris.

Batch Proof showcases the flavor nuances created from the mingling different Woodford Reserve barrels into one batch – then presenting that bourbon at the exact proof from the barrels.

The liquid showcases a range of sweet aromatics, fruit, spice, wood and grain characteristics at its purest form, not the standard 90.4 proof.

“The trademark flavors of Woodford Reserve are even more pronounced – and more bold – in this celebrated annual release,” McCall said. “It’s a high-proof bourbon with complex flavors.”

This limited-edition collection is available in select U.S. and global markets and has a suggested retail price of $129.99. It’s available in limited quantities at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting at 9 a.m. May 31.

Tasting Notes

Color: Burnt orange

Aroma: Nutty toasted almond, cherry and overripe banana with hints of oak sprinkled with citrus zest that evolves into lively pepper

Taste: Peppery baking spice, cardamom and pine

Finish: Concise finish of leather, cedar and dry vanilla

For More Information:

https://www.woodfordreserve.com/