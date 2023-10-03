Woodford Reserve Releases New Distillery Series: Toasted Oak Four Grain

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Woodford Reserve releases a new limited-edition bottle as part of its annual Distillery Series – Toasted Oak Four Grain.

This new release is a blend of Woodford Reserve’s Bourbon, Rye, Wheat and Malt whiskeys. The whiskey was first aged in a standard new oak barrel, and was then finished in heavily toasted new oak barrels.

The result is a whiskey with a beautiful baked pecan color and a toasted oak flavor with wood spiced and a hint of maple syrup and butterscotch.

This is the first Woodford Reserve release to have Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall’s name on the label. McCall took over the role of Master Distiller from Chris Morris, who now serves as Master Distiller Emeritus, in January of 2023.

“I am thrilled for Toasted Oak Four Grain to be the first Woodford Reserve release with my name on it as Master Distiller,” said McCall. “Experimenting and creating new products is one of the most exciting parts of my job, allowing us to explore new flavors. This is the first of many special releases we have planned in the coming years.”

Toasted Oak Four Gain is part of Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series, which was created to push Woodford Reserve’s creative boundaries and introduce new whiskeys to the market. This selection was masterminded by McCall and is available for purchase in limited quantities at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and limited Kentucky retailers.

Tasting Notes

Color: Toasted pecan.

Aroma: Sweet hints of marzipan, honeycomb, brown sugar and butterscotch round out a touch of toasted oak.

Flavor: Toasted oak, very slight wood spices with touches of maple syrup and butterscotch.

Finish: Crisp and subtly sweet.

Toasted Oak Four Grain is available in 375ml bottles at 90.4 Proof. It is available for an SRP of $59.99.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

