Woodford Reserve Releases New Distillery Series Wheat Whiskey Bottled In Bond

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Today, Woodford Reserve releases a new limited-edition bottle as part of its annual Distillery Series – Wheat Whiskey Bottled in Bond.

For a whiskey to be Bottled In Bond, it must meet a strict set of rules that have been in place since the late 1800’s, including that the whiskey must be produced by a single distillery in one distillation session, stored in a bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years, and bottled at 50% ABV. This new product is Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey selected from one distilling season and then aged in a bonded warehouse and bottled at 100 proof.

“One of the best parts of my job is being able to work with Chris Morris to experiment with new ways of making Woodford Reserve,” said Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall. “Bottled in Bond whiskey has a long history in Kentucky and it has been exciting for Woodford Reserve to create this wheat whiskey within the Bottled in Bond requirements.”

An eclectic line of one-of-a-kind expressions, Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series pushes the creative boundaries of whiskeys to the extreme. Each selection is masterminded by McCall and Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris, and is available in limited quantities with a purchase limit of two bottles per person at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and limited Kentucky retailers. There are three annual releases of the Distillery Series.

This limited-edition collection has an SRP of $59.99 for a 375ml bottle and is available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers and at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting on June 13 at 9 a.m.

Tasting Notes

Color: Whole wheat toast

Aroma: Toasted whole wheat bread smothered in apple butter

Flavor: Delicate apple butter and dried berry compote fruitiness atop a wheat cracker

Finish: Long with dried berry fruit

For More Information:

https://www.woodfordreserve.com/