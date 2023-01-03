Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey Debuts ‘Red Head’ Single Malt Irish Whiskey

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif.— Walsh Whiskeys is proud to announce the stateside launch of its much-anticipated release, the Writers’ Tears ‘Red Head’ Single Malt Irish Whiskey. A super-premium, triple-distilled, single malt, the Writers’ Tears ‘Red Head’ joins the Writers’ Tears range of its celebrated Copper Pot, Double Oak and annual Cask Strength Whiskeys, which started coming into the U.S. in 2016.

The Writers’ Tears ‘Red Head’ Single Malt whiskey is matured in select handpicked Spanish sherry casks, previously seasoned with the finest Oloroso sherry. It is the influence of these scarce casks that give this expression of Writers’ Tears its signature rich and ruby hue, hence the moniker – ‘Red Head’. The expression is distilled without chill filtering, as nature intended at a distinctive 46% ABV.

Tasting Notes are as follows:

Nose: Orange peel, dried fruits, and sherry plums

Taste: Nutty Oloroso, spicy raisins, and creamy oak

Finish: Long and wonderfully complex with a flourish of orange. An unhurried journey.

“We are delighted to finally debut Writers’ Tears ‘Red Head’ in the United States, especially for fans of our other core expressions in the Writer’ Tears range, who have long looked forward to experiencing this distinct whiskey,” said creator of Writers’ Tears, as well as co-founder and Managing Director of Walsh Whiskey, Bernard Walsh. “We are very proud of the marriage between this Single Malt expression and the precious, hand selected Oloroso sherry casks.”

Imported by Hotaling & Co. of San Francisco, the Writers’ Tears ‘Red Head’ Single Malt Whiskey, is a limited-edition expression available at an SRP of $69.99 in 22 States, namely: PA, NH, OH, MI, DC, MD, KY, MO, IL, MN, LA, TX, KS, NM, AZ, NV, CA, WA, CO, IN, FL and TX.

For More Information:

https://www.walshwhiskey.com/our-whiskeys/our-whiskeys-writers-tears/